The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Amgen

Inc. (“Amgen” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AMGN) common stock between July 29, 2020 and April 27, 2022inclusive (the “Class Period”). Amgen investors have until May 12, 2023 to file a lead

plaintiff motion.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate.