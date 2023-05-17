The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces the Filing of a Securities Class Action on Behalf of Beyond Meat, Inc. (BYND) Investors

The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed on behalf of persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired

Beyond Meat, Inc. (“Beyond Meat” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BYND) common stock between May 5, 2020 and October 13, 2022inclusive (the “Class Period”). Beyond Meat investors have until July 10, 2023 to file

a lead plaintiff motion.

