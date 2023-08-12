The lawyer for the alleged femicide of Luz Mery Tristán resigned

A few hours ago it became known that hedefense attorney for Andrés Ricci decided to resign from the case, this occurs in the midst of the investigations that are taking place around the crime that was committed against the skater Light Mery Tristan.

The lawyer, Roberto Antonio Beltrán Torres, announced that he was resigning from the case, this without leaving many details about the reason for his withdrawal, so until now the businessman who is currently being held in a CAI in Cali will have to seek new representation.

So far, the investigative entities are advancing the compilation of the clues since the alleged feminicide of Tristán is the only suspect of ending the life of the woman last Saturday, August 5.

More and more clues are being given to the alleged responsibility of the skater’s partner, who at the hearing for charges pleaded not guilty to crimes such as femicide, possession and arms trafficking.

One of the most important pieces of evidence in the case was found by the Attorney General’s Office, this would be related to the discovery of a manila envelope in which there was a letter in which Ricci allegedly specified the way in which he wanted the burial for the skater and for him.

“The manila envelope, that already warns us that, in effect, the planning and intention that that citizen had was none other than to end his life, it would even be thought that the citizen could attempt against his own life” said the prosecutor in charge of the case.

In the letter, the man would also have written that he wanted the place of burial to be where his mother was held, as revealed by the investigators of the case.

