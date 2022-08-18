He was a criminal lawyer, a politician and for many the historic lawyer of Silvio Berlusconi. Nicolò Ghedini died at the age of 62 in the San Raffaele hospital in Milan from complications of leukemia, after a bone marrow transplant performed in recent months. Born in Padua in 1959 and graduated in law in Ferrara, Ghedini followed in the footsteps of his father Giuseppe, a well-known Paduan criminal lawyer. In the 1980s he participated in the defense of Marco Furlan, who together with Wolfgang Abel was responsible for a series of murders that collectively signed themselves as ‘Ludwig’.

A decade earlier, the debut in politics in the Youth Front that was headed by the Italian Social Movement. Then the transition to the Liberal Party and later the proximity to FI and the Cavaliere. As a defender, he is the expression “end user and therefore never criminally punishable” coined to support the thesis that the former prime minister was not prosecuted in the trials on relations with escorts in Palazzo Grazioli and in Sardinia.

In the ranks of the blue party, Ghedini was elected to the Chamber in 2001 and then three more times, until the last term, alternating the seat of deputy with that of senator. In 2014 he joined the presidency committee of FI and two years later he took over the reins of the party flanked by Gianni Letta, during the convalescence of the Cav operated on the heart.

The memory of the Knight

«Our Niccolò left us. It does not seem possible to us but unfortunately it is so. Our pain is great, immense, we can hardly believe it: three days ago we worked together again ». He writes it on Facebook Silvio Berlusconi, leader of Forza Italia, remembering the blue senator and his historic lawyer Niccolò Ghedini. ‘What can we say about him? A great, very dear friend, an exceptional professional, cultured and highly intelligent, of infinite generosity. We will miss you immensely, and we wonder how we can do without you. Dear Niccolò, dearest Niccolò, we loved you so much, we will always love you », he adds. “Goodbye, bye. For us you are always here, among us, in our hearts. A strong, very strong hug ”, concludes Berlusconi.

The other reactions

«Dear Niccolò, friend of all time, of political battles as well as of the commitment in favor of our beloved Padua. I have great pain. I will miss you deeply. As a friend, whom I have always loved with my head as well as with my heart. As a colleague with whom I shared a fundamental part of my institutional and political journey. A witty and subtle mind, a refined and fighting jurist, a politician of other times, a man of authentic ethics. A generous man who gave happiness to the less fortunate. I will never forget you”. Thus the president of the Senate, Elisabetta Casellati.

«The disappearance of Niccolò Ghedini leaves us immense pain. A great friend leaves with whom we have shared many important battles for the country. His great contribution to improving justice in Italy will always remain. Hi Niccolò, rest in peace ». So on Twitter the vice president of Forza Italia, Antonio Tajani.

«Senator Niccolò Ghedini has left us. A colleague of rare intelligence and professionalism. He leaves a huge void in the whole Forza Italia community. In my name and in the name of the Senate Group, an affectionate and moved hug to his loved ones ». The president of the senators of Fi writes it on Twitter, Anna Maria Bernini.

«Ghedini’s disappearance is a great pain that leaves us all dismayed, even though we know that he had been fighting with the disease for some time. A hug to his family and loved ones. Hi Niccolò, we will miss you. You are and will remain a friend of a lifetime ». He writes it on Twitter Renato BrunettaMinister for Public Administration.

“Of Niccolò Ghedini I will always remember and will always teach me the indestructible anchoring to the values ​​of guarantee, the unfailing need for due process together with the high task of politics to produce norms ‘for’ the citizen and not ‘against'”. The Undersecretary of Defense and Deputy of Forza Italia writes in a note, Giorgio Mulè.

“In my name and in the name of the Brothers of Italy, I wish to express condolences for the death of Senator Niccolò Ghedini. Our closeness to his family and loved ones “were the words of the president of Fdi, Giorgia Meloni.

«Goodbye to Niccolò Ghedini. I cling to the pain of the family and of those who loved him ». Like this Matteo Salvini their Twitter.

«The deepest condolences to the family of Senator Niccolò #Ghedini. A thought of particular closeness from all of us to his political community and to the Forza Italia Group ». The secretary of the Democratic Party writes on Twitter Enrico Letta.

«A thought to the family of Niccolò Ghedini, to his friends and to the political community of Forza Italia. Those who in these hours spread hatred on social media for the death of a 62-year-old man qualify for what he is: a wretch. May the earth be light to you, advocate ». Thus the leader of Italia viva, Matteo Renzi.

«Politics, the law, but above all common sense and education lose a great presence. Hi Niccolò, I regret our discussions as never before. Especially when we disagreed. If there is a judge up there he will recognize your qualities. Hello », so writes the president of Italy to the Center Giovanni Toti on his Facebook page.

“Today is a sad day,” declares the political leader of Noi Moderati, Maurizio Lupi. «We shared a long journey together and we are deeply affected and saddened by this news – adds Ghedini -. He leaves us a loyal person of extraordinary intelligence and preparation. We will miss him, but we will not let his battles on justice fall on deaf ears ».

“Farewell to Niccolò Ghedini, one of the friends with whom I shared thirty years of political history, and one of the most disinterested people who have been alongside Silvio Berlusconi. He fought like a lion, and disappears in the election campaign, like an indomitable fighter who chooses to fall on the field ». This was declared by the vice president of the group of Fi in the Chamber, Gianfranco Rotondi.

«I am very saddened by the disappearance of Niccolò Ghedini. A person and a politician very close to Padua who I got to know when I became Mayor and with whom I have always cultivated a relationship of great cordiality and strong mutual respect ». Like this Sergio Giordani, mayor of Padua, on the disappearance of the lawyer Ghedini. “To family members, friends and even his party, Forza Italia, I offer sincere condolences,” Giordani concludes.