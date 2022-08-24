“She is sorry and apologized to the boy’s parents. She is still confused and confused and for this reason I advised her not to answer the judge’s questions. In the next few days we will evaluate possible alternative measures to house arrest”: these are the words of the ‘lawyer Aldo Masserut, lawyer of the twenty-year-old Texan Julia Bravo, the soldier who, drunk at the wheel of a car, overwhelmed and killed Giovanni Zanier, 15, in Porcia (video Petrussi).

01:19