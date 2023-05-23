the LCT does not agree with the CEET on the endorsement of the costs of digitalization to consumers – TOGOTOPNEWS- Reliable and constructive information in one click

Mobile phone companies now collect additional charges on electricity bills when paying. A change in the treatment of consumers which is not appreciated by the Consumer League of Togo (LCT).

Now on a bill payment of 5000 FCFA to Togocom, the customer must pay as fees 200 FCFA if he holds a bill in hand and 150F if it is via Cash power. Fees that change proportionally according to the amount to be paid.

A change that is not to the liking of the Consumer League of Togo. Its president, Dr Emmanuel Sogadji invites the CEET to work to bring its intermediaries to reconsider old practices. “The CEET cannot say pay me through a person and it is we who will pay commissions to the intermediary. It is she who must do it,” he said.

Emmanuel Sogadji also calls on the Electricity Sector Regulatory Authority (ARSE) to fully play its role of protecting consumers in the electricity and water sector.

In addition, informs the LCT, the payment of electricity costs through an intermediary was suggested to fight against the long queue observed before in front of the premises of the CEET.

Atha ASSAN