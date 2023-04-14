NATIONAL.-

The most important match of date 6, of the Professional Soccer League 2023, between Liga Deportiva Universitaria and Barcelona de Guayaquil, will be played without “visiting fans”, this due to a preventive security analysis.

The entry of visiting fans is not allowed on date 6.

Date 6 of the “Liga Pro Bet593”, is close to hosting one of the most attractive matches of the local championship, Liga Deportiva Universitaria (LDU) and Barcelona de Guayaquil (BSC) will be the highlight of the day that will be played on Saturday, April 15 at 6:00 p.m. at the “Rodrigo Paz Delgado” stadium; As every year, this match causes great expectations among the fans of the two most important teams in the country, a match with a special flavor; and it is that the rivalry between the two squads has grown over time, making the Liga – Barcelona, ​​the match of greatest interest in Ecuadorian football.

The moment of violence that the country is experiencing, has made the National Police carry out a “risk analysis” to implement an operation and avoid violent acts that affect the development of sports programming, for this reason they extended a recommendation to the leadership of LDU, in which through solid arguments, they request that this match be played only with the assistance of “local fans”. Diego Castro, leader of the LDU, at a press conference stated that this decision is due to a technical study in conjunction with the National Police, “we are acting responsibly, we have made a serious analysis of the risks that would arise by allowing the assistance of the visiting fans, we have spoken with the Barcelona leadership to inform them of this decision that is duly argued, the recommendation of the National Police being accepted, the most effective way to guarantee the security of the event is only with the local fans”, assured Castro. This decision has disrupted the planning of dozens of yellow fans who hoped to be able to cheer on their team from the stands, in a reserved forecast match.