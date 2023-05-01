THE LEADER OF THE HUMBLE IS THE FAVORITE FOR GOVERNOR « CDE News

SAN PEDRO DEL YKUAMANDIJU (Special envoy) One of the most acceptable gubernatorial candidates, Freddy D’ecclesiis, toured all the municipalities of the department of San Pedro trying to reach those forgotten who are the Norteños in the best possible way. the desire to seek a better quality of life for these Paraguayan citizens who live in the north of the country, making a popular survey ATI Consultores published the obvious favorite this Sunday for governor of the department of San Pedro, the leader of the humble Freddy D’ ecclesiis

There are many candidates who cannot be discredited with bickering, accusations, chavacanerias, and other herbs, but in summary this time it is necessary to say and dot the i’s that, according to an exclusive survey of this medium, he told his journalists about that they really agree and take stock of what they were saying, the San Pedranos murmured, referring to all the candidates and there we realized that Freddy D’ecclesis is really the person who can lead this group of Paraguayans who are very forgotten and they are only remembered when there is a tragedy or an action of the alleged EPP and that the current President and former presidents only gave crumbs to these citizens who are also Paraguayan and should be in the patamar of good living because they are their rights! and in his statements or speeches Freddy commented that he will give each citizen the possibility of good living, health and education if possible at a high level, he also said, my path to achieve my objectives will be difficult but I make myself available to all citizens from the north so that they trust me and together we reach that goal, with the help of God and the support of my fellow northerners, vote on Sunday April 30 for those who love you, love you and will try not to disappoint you.

comment

comment