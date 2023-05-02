Home » THE LEADER OF THE HUMBLE WON THE GOVERNORSHIP OF SAN PEDRO « CDE News
News

THE LEADER OF THE HUMBLE WON THE GOVERNORSHIP OF SAN PEDRO « CDE News

by admin
THE LEADER OF THE HUMBLE WON THE GOVERNORSHIP OF SAN PEDRO « CDE News


SAN PEDRO OF YKUAMANDYJU. (Special delivery). The Dip. Freddy D’Ecclesiis, was the winner of the governorship in the elections that took place on April 30, thanks to the effort and performance that he put in, he was able to be elected. In an exclusive express talk “I dedicate it to my Father Yiyo, who since his sick bed has been supporting me, my mother Lidia, my wife Eliane, my children, my family. I thank all the inhabitants of San Pedro for this trust that will not be disappointed”.

The humble northerners put their vote of confidence in him for being a hard-working and altruistic person, he is the man who does not see his neighbor suffer badly, he always extends his hand to help him, it was the reason why the northern suffragettes said D’ecclesis governor!! The people now see that he will be able to lead the governorship in a good way and that they will have a real opportunity to improve the city and not be a poor and forgotten town anymore. All the northerners hope not to be wrong and that he complies with what has been said and not to be one more that only talks, promises and then forgets.

comment

comment

previous article PATIENTS TO THE BLOWS IN THE HEAD OF THE EMERGENCY ROOM







See also  Landini: "Increase wages, if they don't listen to us mobilization in September"

You may also like

TSJE prepares a list of non-voters who must...

Drug driver fled after the accident on foot...

Petro can’t give up

Statement: OB Westphal takes an official position on...

Dropshipping in Colombia a new commercial alternative

How inflation is driving more and more people...

TSJE files criminal complaint for acts of violence

Priest shot a policeman in the middle of...

After Salzburg election: FPÖ board agrees to coalition...

Karachi: Hindu community protests over the death of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy