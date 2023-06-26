the leaders assassinated since the signing of peace

After the murder of Armando Mosquera Trujillo, in the municipality of Tello, Huila, Indepaz pointed out that only so far in 2023, 79 leaders have been assassinated nationwide. For this reason, the Attorney General’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office installed a commission that will verify compliance with Early Warnings.

By: Gloria Camargo

In a new episode of violence that is shaking the country, the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz) has confirmed that the number of social leaders assassinated in Colombia this year has reached the alarming figure of 79.

This tragic statistic is added to the recent murder of Armando Mosquera Trujillo, a recognized social leader and president of the Community Action Board of the Mesa Redonda village, as well as a former councilor of the municipality of Tello, located in northern Huila.

The report provided by Indepaz reveals that Mosquera Trujillo was killed with a firearm while traveling in his vehicle through the sector known as La Batea, about 40 minutes from the town of Tello.

This unfortunate event has sent shockwaves through the region, leaving the community in shock and raising questions about the level of security for social leaders in the country.

In response to this worrying situation, the Ombudsman’s Office has issued Early Warning 010/23, which covers the municipalities of Baraya, Neiva and Tello.

This alert warns of the “serious and direct threats” that have been issued against community leaders who have peacefully resisted the territorial and population control mechanisms imposed in the region.

The community and organizations that defend human rights are dismayed by the increase in violence against social leaders in Colombia and demand that the Government and the competent authorities provide a forceful and effective response to guarantee the protection of those who dedicate their lives to defending themselves. of the rights of their communities.

early warnings

The situation of risk for the leaders and defenders of human rights in Colombia has generated concern at the national and international level. The issuance of Early Warning 019/23, which highlights the danger scenario faced by these people, has called attention to the importance of guaranteeing their protection in the country.

The Comprrat will have as its main task to observe and monitor the development of the alerts issued between 2020 and 2022 that are in force.

According to the Institute for Development and Peace Studies (Indepaz), the imposition of regulations and other forms of social control by armed groups represents a constant risk of violating the human rights of the population.

This situation has become a challenge for those who are dedicated to the defense of human rights and social leadership, either individually or collectively, from various fields or sectors.

Among the organizations present in the area, the National Liberation Army (ELN), the Second Marquetalia and other bands of local character stand out, Indepaz noted in its statement.

follow-up to peace

The Office of the Attorney General of the Nation and the Ombudsman have taken concrete measures to address the problem of Early Warnings in Colombia. Both entities have installed a verification commission that will be in charge of supervising compliance with these alerts throughout the country.

As reported by the Attorney General’s Office, a special team will be formed in charge of evaluating the alerts that have been neglected and initiating disciplinary actions accordingly.

In the first instance, the Early Warnings in force and with a follow-up report in the departments of Norte de Santander, Chocó, Nariño, Cauca, Antioquia, Arauca, Bolívar, Caquetá and Huila will be reviewed.

The Ombudsman’s Office has installed the National Commission of the Public Ministry to monitor the Rapid Response to Early Warnings (Comprrat).

For its part, the Ombudsman’s Office has installed the National Commission of the Public Ministry to monitor the Rapid Response to Early Warnings (Comprrat). This commission will be responsible for carrying out preventive and disciplinary actions related to compliance with the recommendations issued in Early Warnings and subsequent monitoring reports.

The Comprrat’s main task will be to observe and monitor the development of the alerts issued between 2020 and 2022 that are in force and have a follow-up report. It will also deal with those alerts that present a low level of compliance with the established recommendations.

Given this scenario, Attorney Margarita Cabello Blanco announced the creation of a special disciplinary group that will impose sanctions in cases in which alerts have been neglected.

These actions by the Attorney General’s Office and the Ombudsman’s Office demonstrate a serious commitment to address the problem of Early Warnings in Colombia. These measures are expected to contribute to strengthening the monitoring and compliance with the recommendations issued in the alerts, as well as guaranteeing the protection of social leaders and human rights defenders in the country.

Non-compliance cases

The Ombudsman, Carlos Camargo Assis, has expressed his concern about the high rate of non-compliance with the recommendations issued through Early Warnings.

According to their statements, approximately 85 percent of these recommendations are neglected by both the National Government and the territorial governments, which presents an alarming panorama.

Given these figures, the Attorney General of the Nation has issued a forceful warning. The newly installed verification commission is expected to immediately demand compliance with the alerts, make the pertinent observations and carry out adequate follow-up.

In case of non-compliance with these measures, disciplinary actions will be initiated immediately.

The fundamental objective of this joint commission between the Ombudsman’s Office and the Attorney General’s Office is to guarantee that the Early Warning System fulfills its prevention function. According to Camargo Assis, the key lies in linking disciplinary powers to these alerts.

It is essential that concrete and effective measures are taken to address non-compliance with Early Warnings. The protection of the territories and the guarantee of the rights of citizens must be a priority for the National Government and the territorial governments.

regional instructions

Following the installation of the verification commission, both the Attorney General and the Ombudsman have given clear instructions to the territorial prosecutors and regional defenders to immediately begin the monthly meetings aimed at evaluating compliance with the recommendations issued in the Early Warnings of the Ombudsman.

The main objective of these meetings is to ensure that the officials responsible for addressing the recommendations established in the advisory documents fulfill their responsibilities. In this way, it seeks to prevent the consummation of risks that may affect communities.

It is important to note that an Early Warning is a preventive instrument issued by the Ombudsman’s Office. This warning document is addressed to national, departmental and local governments in order to inform about the risks that could endanger the human rights of a particular community.

The purpose of Early Warnings is to provide a timely warning about possible risk situations and violation of rights.

In this regard, the Ombudsman emphasized the importance of diligent action by officials in charge of compliance with recommendations to prevent communities from facing situations of risk and violation of their rights.

