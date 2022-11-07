The leaders of Jiaxing Intermediate Academy went to various places to hold research symposiums to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China



A few days ago, all the leaders of the Jiaxing Intermediate People’s Court went to each county (city, district) court to discuss how the city’s courts can better study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China in the whole process of the court’s trial and enforcement work at present and in the future. Carry out special investigations, enhance learning and understanding, deepen ideological understanding, build consensus, clarify work measures, and do a good job of combining articles, and continue to promote the high-quality development of all court work in the city.

On the afternoon of November 2, Tu Dongshan, Secretary of the Party Group and Dean of Jiaxing Intermediate Court, went to Jiashan to conduct a special investigation. Focusing on studying and implementing the spiritual themes of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and combining specific work such as quality and efficiency improvement, digital reform, and team building, they discussed problems, found causes, and proposed countermeasures.

Tu Dongshan emphasized that studying and implementing the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, especially the important report of General Secretary Xi Jinping, should be regarded as the primary political task and top priority for the current and future period. We must always adhere to the Party’s absolute leadership over the work of the courts, always put political construction in the first place, strengthen the responsibility for supporting “two establishments” and “two maintenance”, and continuously improve political judgment, political understanding, and political execution. force. It is necessary to thoroughly study and implement the new ideas, new judgments, new goals, and new measures put forward in the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Continuously improve the ability level of serving the overall situation, justice for the people, and impartial justice. We must keep in mind that “the country is the people, and the people are the country”, carry forward the fine tradition of people’s justice for the people and rely on the people, strictly and justly administer justice, and strive to make the people feel fairness and justice in every judicial case. It is necessary to persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party and the court, and build an iron army of people’s courts that is absolutely loyal, absolutely pure, and absolutely reliable.

Tu Dongshan demanded that the study and implementation of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China should be implemented in all aspects of the court’s trial and enforcement work, and the high-quality development of the court’s work should be continuously promoted. It is necessary to make a good “one account”, focus on the comprehensive quality and efficiency assessment methods, compare and sort out the shortcomings, and work together to overcome difficulties; it is necessary to plan a “game of chess”, make full use of the location advantages of the Yangtze River Delta Integration Demonstration Area, and plan the establishment of the demonstration area with the courts “Expert Forum” and other carriers to attract high-quality resources to help cross-border judicial integration; to form a “one heart”, to carry out research closely around the work of the party committee and government center, and to strengthen the research on legal issues in major development strategies, in order to help the high-quality economic and social Develop to be a model, set an example, and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party with practical actions.

△Li Yue, member of the party group and vice president, conducted a special investigation in Haiyan Court.

△Li Zhongping, member of the party group and vice president, and Ma Lei, a full-time member of the adjudication committee, conducted a special investigation in the Nanhu Court.

△ Party group member and vice president Song Jian conducted a special investigation in Haining Court.

△Party group member and vice president Yang Dihu conducted a special investigation in Pinghu Court.

△Chen Jia, member of the party group and director of the Political Department, conducted a special investigation in Xiuzhou Court.

△ Zhang Yang, member of the party group and leader of the discipline inspection and supervision team, and Yu Feng, a full-time member of the adjudication committee, conducted a special investigation in Tongxiang Court.