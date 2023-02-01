Jiangmen Daily News (Trainee Reporter/Ren Jiayan) On the first day after the holiday, the province and the city’s high-quality development conferences (promotion conferences) were held one after another, sounding the charge for solidly promoting high-quality development. After the meeting, Lao Maochang, secretary of the district party committee, led a team to carry out research on the front line and warm up enterprises to secure business, thoroughly implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, fully implement the deployment requirements of the provincial party committee and municipal party committee, and seize time and opportunities with a forging attitude. Focus on projects, expand investment, and strengthen platforms with the attitude of “seizing the day and night”, strive to achieve a “good start” in the first quarter, and strive to create a new situation for high-quality development of Pengjiang.

At Hymson (Jiangmen) Laser Intelligent Equipment Co., Ltd., the site is full of busy scenes—all kinds of machinery in the production workshop are operating in an orderly manner, and the staff are busy in their respective positions, sprinting for a “good start”. “What is the resumption rate of the company?” “What are the development plans for the new year?” The research team went deep into the production line of the company to learn more about the company’s production capacity, market layout, return rate, and labor demand. In-depth discussion on the construction of the laser industry ecological chain, etc., to help enterprises accelerate high-quality development.

The research team emphasized that it is necessary to implement the “six major projects” of the municipal party committee, adhere to the manufacturing industry, focus on the high-end intelligent equipment industry led by Hymson, accelerate the construction of the South China Laser Valley, and build a laser industry base with an output value of over 10 billion; continue to do Do a good job of “building nests and attracting phoenixes”, focusing on the development needs of enterprises, proactively serving the front, continuously improving service efficiency, creating a good business environment, and activating the “pool of spring water” for high-quality development; enterprises must actively play the role of leading enterprises The traction role aims at the development prospects of the laser industry, promotes the deep interconnection and coordinated development of the industrial chain and supply chain, continuously deepens the cooperation between industry, university and research institutes, and promotes the high-quality development of enterprises and industries with “technology leadership”.

Another news (trainee reporter/Ren Jiayan) Recently, Ma Pingao, deputy secretary of the district party committee and district chief, led a team to go deep into the streets around the city to carry out high-quality development research and warm enterprise security business work. He emphasized that it is necessary to conscientiously implement the relevant deployment requirements of the province and the city, further build consensus, form a joint force, speed up the filling of shortcomings, strengthen the first-mover advantage, and boost the high-quality economic and social development of the region.

On the same day, the research team came to Jiangmen DCH Shengao Automobile Sales and Service Co., Ltd., Jiangmen China Resources Gas Co., Ltd., Jiangmen Unicom 5G Digital Innovation Experience Center and other enterprises to learn more about the operating conditions, development plans, safety production and other related issues of each enterprise. Condition. The research team emphasized that enterprises must strengthen their confidence in development, give full play to their own brand advantages, seize market opportunities, and accelerate the pace of development; they must anchor target plans, accelerate the progress of new projects, strengthen technological empowerment, and continuously improve the level of intelligent management; Make a good digital development path, use digitalization to help industrial innovation, park construction, and people’s livelihood services, and achieve high-quality development.

Afterwards, the research team went to Huanshi Street for discussion and exchange. Ma Pingao fully affirmed the achievements of Huanshi Street in focusing on high-quality development, and put forward four requirements: First, continue to focus on the development of commerce and service industries, and fully stimulate the potential of the consumer market. Second, we must continue to promote urban renewal in depth, and pay close attention to tapping the potential of industrial space. Third, we must further promote the “industrial revitalization” project and accelerate industrial upgrading. Fourth, we must do a good job in urban planning and management, and vigorously promote the integrated development of culture, business and tourism.