ROME. The League has filed a bill to raise the cash ceiling to 10 thousand euros. First signature of the honorable Alberto Bagnai. This is what is stated in a note from the party.

Raising the spending ceiling in cash from the current 2 thousand to 10 thousand euros is a “common sense proposal of the League, in line with the program of the center-right and with other European countries: less bureaucracy, more freedom” writes the secretary of the League and vice-premier Matteo Salvini on Facebook.

“The increase to the cash ceiling has always been part of the Brothers of Italy program, of the center-right, we will already do it in the first budget law. It has no connection with the fight against tax evasion. There is a fiscal respite as is foreseen in the program. Those who have paid their taxes on time and in the manner will pay less and less than those who have not ”. Thus the senator of Fdi, Giovanbattista Fazzolari, outside Palazzo Madama.

The response of the European Commission

“Cash must be available.” On the ceilings in the context of anti-money laundering “we had proposed EU-level ceilings but there are no agreements for now, it is up to the Member States to decide. The roofs vary a lot, ranging from 500 euros in Greece to countries that do not have it. As a Commission, we would prefer the lowest possible ceilings“. This was stated by the vice president of the EU Commission Valdis Dombrovskis, answering a question about the League’s proposal at a press conference. “The initial EU proposal was ten thousand euros, but there are different opinions,” added Mairead McGuinnes, Commissioner for Financial Services.

The reactions of the opposition

“For the new center-right government, the priorities are other. An example? Raise the cash ceiling to reward those who go around making payments with 10 thousand euros of banknotes in a briefcase ». «A Bankitalia study certifies that raising the cash ceiling helps tax evasion. We will strongly oppose this measure. We do not want to encourage malpractice and corruption. Instead, we are concerned with helping businesses, workers and families who do not know how to pay the next bill ». “Those who usually don’t go around with 10 thousand euros in cash in their pockets.” He writes it on fb il leader of the M5s Giuseppe Conte.

“It is a proposal that we do not agree with in any way, it is in total contradiction with what has been decided in recent years in Italy and in most European countries to gradually reduce the use of cash and push the traceability of payments and the fight against the economy covered. Meloni in her programmatic statements mentioned the fight against tax evasion among the objectives of the new government. If a good day starts in the morning (and from proposals such as that of the Lega on cash), Italy risks going in the exact opposite direction ». The economic manager of the Pd Antonio Misiani.

“Amnesty, cash ceiling increase, flat tax: a nice demented strategy to increase tax evasion”. He says it Carlo Calenda to the reporters in the Senate.

«The very first days of the new Meloni government and the plans of this right are becoming increasingly clear: favoring the privileges of a few and fighting social poverty, other than illegality. The bill filed by the League to raise the cash ceiling to 10 thousand euros, first signed by the Honorable Alberto Bagnai, is inadmissible. A real gift to the mafias, which stimulates the laundering of dirty money, completely incomprehensible ». Thus in a note i co-spokesperson for Green Europe and deputies of the Green and Left Alliance, Eleonora Evi and Angelo Bonelli, who continue: «Raising the cash ceiling from 1000 to 10 thousand euros would make it impossible to control the flow of money and would only encourage evasion. After the message launched by Prime Minister Meloni in his inauguration speech on fiscal peace, we wonder what the right’s strategy is to help families and businesses afflicted by high bills. The fight against the mafias and illegality, the great protagonists of Giorgia Meloni’s settlement speech in the Chamber, we do not see how they can coincide with a proposal of this type ”, they conclude.

«Yesterday the announcement of new amnesties by Giorgia Meloni. Today the amendment presented by the League which increases the cash ceiling to 10,000 euros. A gift, that is, to those who pay in black and evade large sums. They quote Paolo Borsellino, they fill their mouths with words like “homeland”, shout “Italians first”, but there are few anti-patriotic things like evasion ». The deputy Pd Marco Furfaro. «Because – he continues – escaping means having fewer hospitals, fewer schools, less transport, fewer scholarships. Less everything. With all due respect to those “fools” who pay taxes and those who need those services ».

“In a phase in which the mafias are trying to infiltrate the legal economy by investing money of illicit and criminal origin, they are given a gift by allowing them to move large amounts without any control. The fight against the mafias and illegality does not need declarations of principle but of coherent acts and the increase of the money ceiling certainly would not be ». So on Facebook the senator Franco Mirabelli, vice president of the group of the Democratic Party.

