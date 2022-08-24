Home News The League asks for a commission to investigate the accident that caused the death of the 15-year-old boy
The League asks for a commission to investigate the accident that caused the death of the 15-year-old boy

The League asks for a commission to investigate the accident that caused the death of the 15-year-old boy

«We will ask the new Parliament to set up a commission of inquiry to assess the incidence of road accidents caused by American personnel in the area adjacent to the Usaf base in Aviano.

This decision will be a prerequisite for ascertaining the conditions and prerequisites for the now necessary revision of the rules governing the management and relations with military personnel at the base and which, on the whole, date back to the 1950s ”.

The parliamentarians of the Lega del Fvg write it in a note. “Underlining the strategic value – both from a geopolitical and military point of view – of the USAF base, we will also ask for a meeting with General Tad Clark to immediately urge a more widespread and effective control of its personnel in order to prevent episodes like the one of recent days from repeating themselves again », conclude the parliamentarians of the Carroccio.

