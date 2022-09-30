IVREA

The first fact to highlight is that the League is the only party that has invested in a Canavese parliamentarian as a candidate in a college, that of Chieri-Ivrea, armored, where the hopes for the center left to establish itself were a chimera. Alessandro Giglio Vigna, 41, was reconfirmed in Rome with 47.2% (118,483 votes). Four years ago he was elected on the multi-member list. «First of all thanks to my party, to the regional secretary Riccardo Molinari and to the federal secretary Matteo Salvini; to the great militant community of the League that supported me until the end, to all the citizens who voted for me, to the many administrators who gave me a hand, mayors, councilors, majority and minority councilors, to the representatives of the associative world and of the categories that have lined up. Thanks to my family, to my girlfriend Roberta and also to my friends outside the party who support and endure me ».

Giglio Vigna also addresses the thorny issue of the electoral data which saw the League, at national level, go from 17% to 8.9%. Something less in Ivrea where Salvini’s party stops at 7.2%.

“There is no doubt that my party pays the price of having been within the government of national unity led by Mario Draghi – explains Giglio Vigna – while the Brothers of Italy have chosen to stand in the opposition by capitalizing on the discontent. We are a party of entrepreneurs, VAT numbers and local administrators. When the Conte bis fell, we listened to the latter: supporting the Draghi government was an act of responsibility towards the country. In this election campaign I traveled a lot and met many administrators and I assure you that having obtained the funds from the NRP was very important for the area and we must continue on this path. It is obvious that what we have achieved so far in terms of Pnrr is also due to the League’s sense of responsibility ».

«The electoral trend is made up of cyclical phases – adds Giglio Vigna -. First it was Renzi’s turn, then the M5s and the Lega, now the Brothers of Italy. It is what experts call emotional waves that greatly affect today’s vote. The fact remains that the League is the second party in the winning coalition; it will play an important role in leading this country and this is good given the various crises that are unfolding. The important issues to be addressed immediately will be expensive energy, expensive fuel and the rise in materials ».

Going on a local perspective, Giglio Vigna asks the whole Canavese to team up «It was the motto of my electoral campaign and it will be my fixed point of this legislature». «Let’s make the Canavese Team – he concludes -. I believe in it and I think that many Canavese people have already understood today that this territory wins if it moves together, if it makes Canavese critical mass. Already today I reconfirm that I am available to the whole territory ». –