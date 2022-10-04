Infected by 58%, Battiston: “A river that can overflow”

They increase and will continue to do so. Coronavirus infections in the last week have grown by 58%, reaching an average of 32,000 per day. “By the end of the month, at this rate, the daily cases will be 80 thousand”, explains the epidemiologist of the University of Milan Carlo La Vecchia. The responsible is always Omicron 5, the sub-variant that has already caused the summer wave.