The least amount of money will be spent on textbooks in recent years

The school week is prepared by the Center for Educational Analysis, an independent analytical and research organization whose goal is to improve the quality of education based mainly on data and research results.

Last week, the Ministry of Education published how much money schools will receive to buy textbooks for the next school year. It’s an annual drama. Since 2020, schools have been buying their own textbooks, the state gives them a special allowance according to the number of children. The amount is not the same every year, and schools worry about whether they will have enough money.

This year, the amount for textbooks is extra low. Let’s see how the amount of the contribution to textbooks has developed since its introduction in 2020, how much money schools will receive this year and what it will mean.

Lack of money is a problem every year

The new model for purchasing textbooks was introduced by former Minister of Education Branislav Gröhling (SaS) shortly after taking office. Until 2020, the creation and purchase of textbooks was centrally managed by the Ministry of Education. There was only one textbook for most subjects, which the state paid for and distributed to schools. Only in the case of some subjects, such as the first lesson or foreign languages, did the contribution system also work at the same time, for which the schools purchased textbooks separately.

From 2020, the so-called textbook contribution was completely switched over. Schools buy textbooks themselves. They choose from a list of textbooks approved by the ministry. Professional and teaching public have been calling for such a model for a long time. And textbooks are bought in a similar way in most European countries.

What are the advantages of the new model? Above all, schools are no longer dependent on a single state textbook. From the ministerial list, they can choose the learning material that best suits their needs and requirements. In addition, the number of approved teaching materials has increased significantly in the meantime, and the offer continues to expand. So schools have more and more choice.

However, the risk of a textbook grant can be a lack of money. An analysis from 2016, created by the Ministry of Education itself, drew attention to this. Examples from the Czech Republic and Latvia showed that the open textbook market ran into a lack of money. Therefore, some countries (Croatia or Hungary) even regulated the prices of textbooks.

Although this risk was known, we encountered it in Slovakia as well. Although schools were given the option of choosing textbooks, they did not receive enough money for them.