Usually when someone takes hostages inside a bank, they do so to steal the money stored in the coffers. But not in Lebanon. On 11 August, a man kidnapped some employees and customers at a Federal Bank office in the Hamra neighborhood of Beirut. The reason? He wanted to get his money back. More surprisingly, dozens of people flocked outside the bank to support him, necessitating the intervention of police in riot gear.

The incident ended in the best possible way, with the release of the hostages and an agreement with the man, desperate because he had to pay medical bills and could not access his savings, blocked like those of all Lebanese after the financial crisis of 2019. But this is just one of the examples of the collapse of a state that paradoxically, in the past, was called “the Switzerland of the Middle East”.

Appearances are deceiving. In summer, the country flourishes again thanks to the arrival of the Lebanese from the diaspora, who have returned for the holidays, bringing with them gifts and foreign currency (dollars and euros). The restaurants and bars are full and the economic crisis becomes less visible as a result. But it is still there, as the dizzying exchange rates show: to pay a bill at the restaurant, millions of Lebanese pounds are needed, in cash of course.

The art of getting by

At the beginning of the descent into hell, in 2019, 1,500 lire was enough for one dollar. This summer we need thirty thousand, which according to economists will become forty thousand by the end of the year, up to one hundred thousand if the trend is not contained. Today in Lebanon you have to juggle payments in real US dollars, those in “lollars” (lire-dollars, originating from limited bank withdrawals of currency and calculated at official rates) and those in Lebanese lira, exchanged openly at the parallel rate. To get by, you need to be skilled calculators.