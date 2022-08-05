“We are the left,” said Enrico Letta recently. With this surprising claim of political belonging – surprising because everything in Letta denounces his past as an eternal young Christian Democrat – the secretary of the Democratic Party replied to those who, in the aftermath of the electoral pact signed with Action by Carlo Calenda, objected that that agreement would have shifted the entire center-left to the right. At the base of the criticisms received by Letta there are not so much the ideal contents of the pact, which, on the whole, are sufficiently vague as is normal on these occasions, except for the anchoring to the so-called Draghi agenda. There are instead the consequences that the rules established for the division of candidacies in the center-left will have. With the current electoral law, in fact, three eighths of parliamentarians – and therefore about one third of the chambers – are elected in single-member constituencies in which the candidate who gets the most votes wins. None of the current parties, neither on the right nor on the left, has the strength to run alone and win in these constituencies, which are also considered decisive for the general result of the next September 25 elections. This is why the political forces are forced to join forces. Simplifying a little, the agreement between the Democratic Party and Action provides that 70 percent of the candidates in those constituencies will go to the list formed by Letta’s party and 30 percent to that formed by Calenda together with Emma Bonino’s + Europe. It is evident that Action at this stage has achieved much more than it is actually worth in electoral terms. And since Action is a liberal and moderate party, considering the pact from the point of view of numbers, the larger the space guaranteed for its political representation, the more the area available to the left is reduced. See also Government crisis, Moscow: "Italy looks for the causes in its mistakes". The Farnesina: "Serious interference" Towards moderate positions

More important than the numbers, however, is the political significance that that agreement communicates to the Italians about a new shift of the center-left towards the center, even at the cost of leaving the left flank uncovered. And that’s not all yet. In fact, the agreement provides for two so-called electoral campaigns front runner, and that therefore Letta and Calenda will each lead their own list independently. Furthermore, the two lists will present their own and different programs separately. In short, all things considered, it is evident that the one set up by Letta and Calenda – also forced by a rather questionable electoral law – is an electoral cartel, rather than a political alliance. And it is equally evident that it is a cartel designed not so much to win, but rather to try to equalize, or in any case not to lose too far.

In the second republic, the center of gravity of the entire political framework shifted more and more to the right. And it could happen this time too

It is difficult to imagine that, by winning the elections, that cartel could turn into a true political alliance, given the marked political heterogeneity of a grouping in which, in addition to the Democratic Party and Action, at least + Europe and Article One must also be included, as well as a good number of refugees from Forza Italia welcomed by Calenda in the last few weeks. Furthermore, negotiations are still underway for an electoral agreement also between the Democratic Party and the front formed by Angelo Bonelli’s Europa Verde and Nicola Fratoianni’s Italian Left. And until the last moment other new grafts are not to be excluded. On the other hand, what we can be sure of for the moment is the marginal space that will be available to the forces of the left. The mere presence of the Secretary of Article One Roberto Speranza is not in itself capable of reversing the balance of power in the months to come. Even if an agreement between the Democratic Party, Green Europe and the Italian Left were closed positively, the political balance in the center-left would hardly change much compared to those that emerged after the agreement between Letta and Calenda, at least from a symbolic point of view. See also Cison di Valmarino, averted the closure of the nursery school thanks to donations Finally, as regards the grouping formed by Potere al Popolo, Rifondazione comunista, Luigi de Magistris, and more generally the area that defines itself as the radical left, albeit animated by a sincere attempt to bring alternative ideas to liberalism and liberalism back to the center of the scene. , however, it is often unable to build a solid and resistant cultural horizon. And all this without considering the many other acronyms whose militancy is reduced to sterile forms of reducism. With no more space left

Thus, with a Pd that, as Letta stated, still intends to occupy the area that would belong to the left, and with a left that does not seem able to compete for that space both for reasons due to the electoral system and for its own cultural limitations, the political area located to the left of the Democratic Party seems doomed to irrelevance even in the next legislature. After all, for at least three decades that space has been occupied by parties – Margherita and left Democrats first, then the Democratic Party – which have progressively relocated the center-left to increasingly moderate positions, to the point of sometimes coinciding with those of the center-right, as it is. evident considering the labor and safety policies, or the disappearance of social rights from the scene.

