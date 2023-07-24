The legacy of ARENA and FMLN

The National Administration of Aqueducts and Sewers (ANDA) inherited a debt of more than $118 million from the governments of ARENA and the FMLN, due to non-payment of drinking water services, confirmed Rubén Alemán, president of the autonomous.

In this sense, the Legislative Assembly recently approved the Transitory Law for the Cancellation of Interest and Defaults for Drinking Water Services, which for 90 days will allow citizens, businesses, municipalities and public sector agencies to pay their debts with ANDA without interest or request a payment plan of up to 12 monthly installments.

“The institution inherited a default for more than $118 million. This is an aspect that was never wanted to be sanitized. This is the second time that we are going with a decree of this nature, but this time it is different because it is 100% forgiveness of the surcharge for non-compliance, default, so it is the opportunity for ANDA users to clean up their finances,” said Aleman.

Within the framework of the entry into force of the Transitory Law for the Cancellation of Interest and Defaults for Drinking Water Services, ANDA yesterday installed a mobile agency in the La Campanera neighborhood, in Soyapango, with the aim of facilitating the application of the benefits contemplated by the decree to the more than 10,000 inhabitants of the sector and to the people who have recovered their homes that in previous years had been usurped by gangs.

