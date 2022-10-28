Home News The legacy of racism – International
In 1768 the British research vessel Hms Endeavor was sent to Tahiti to witness the transit of Venus in front of the sun. But an undeclared goal of the expedition was to promote the colonization of Australia and New Zealand. It is one of the examples made by Nature to illustrate the racism that has characterized scientific activity for centuries. White rulers prevented indigenous peoples from participating in scientific research, which has often been used to support discriminatory claims. The British magazine has therefore decided to take action against “the toxic legacy of racism”, publishing a collection of articles that highlights the obstacles still faced by many researchers, for example those of African origin or belonging to ethnic minorities. Racism is also present in a field such as artificial intelligence: in facial recognition systems the error rate is higher if the person has dark skin. Another example are pulse oximeters, instruments that measure the level of oxygen in the blood: the reading of the values ​​in subjects with dark skin is less accurate. ◆

