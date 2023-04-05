news-txt”>

(ANSA) – TURIN, APRIL 05 – An unprecedented photographic journey through the most important moments in the history of Queen and its charismatic frontman Freddie Mercury, 50 years after the release of the first album. After the success of the exhibition dedicated to Steve Schapiro’s shots of David Bowie, Radar, Extramuseum and Le Nozze di Figaro are proposing a new exhibition between great photography and history in the spaces of the State Archives of Turin, from tomorrow 6 April to 16 July some music. With the curatorship of Ono Arte in collaboration with Blu&Blu Network, the exhibition “Queen Experience Peter Hince” tells, through the photographs of the band’s road manager – Peter Hince – and a rich selection of memorabilia, the extraordinary human and professional journey of Queen.



Thanks to the good fortune of having worked for one of the most famous hit factories of the 70s and 80s, Ratty – as Hince was nicknamed – was able to access, both professionally and privately, the highlights that distinguished the Bohemian Rhapsody band managing to stop in time and make his memorable shots eternal.



“Queen Experience | Peter Hince” consists of 60 images by the London photographer, some of which are exhibited in international previews, and over a hundred memorabilia, memorabilia, objects and various documents, all strictly original, which belonged to the members of the band (from Mercury’s microphone stand, costumes for the Radio Gaga video and much more). Visitors will also have access to a video room where clips from the band’s major international concerts will be screened. (HANDLE).

