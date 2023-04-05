The main water tributary that flows through Salvadoran territory, the Lempa River, could lose 20 percent of its flow due to climate change, revealed a United Nations report.

The most recent study on climate change by the United Nations Organization (UN) indicates that in 50 years, the current of water that moves hydroelectric plants and is vital for agriculture in the country, and human consumption, could be affected and become in a creek in some parts of El Salvador if “more ambitious actions” are not undertaken.

Scientists projected a 20 percent reduction in inputs to the main reservoirs in this system and found similar results, using a modeling approach that also considered potential changes in vegetation.

The document of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC, according to its acronym in English), presented in Switzerland, cites the climate model based on consensus on hydrological impacts of climate change in the Lempa river basin, a study by EP Maurer , JC Adam and AW Wood, published in 2009, which used 16 climate models.

The flow, the scientists specify, will drop due to the decrease in rainfall that is expected, and the evaporation of water, between the years 2070 and 2100.

If this materializes, the effects on the hydroelectric power generation capacity will be affected between 33 and 53 percent between the years 2070 and 2099, when the country should be producing all its energy through clean and non-polluting sources.

The Lempa is the main river from which El Salvador is supplied with a route from its source in Guatemala and passing through Honduras of 422 kilometers to the Pacific Ocean.