Home » The ‘Leonas’ of Independiente Santa Fe, one step away from being champions
News

The ‘Leonas’ of Independiente Santa Fe, one step away from being champions

by admin
The ‘Leonas’ of Independiente Santa Fe, one step away from being champions

The ‘Leonas’ of Independiente Santa Fe, one step away from being champions

Credits:
Editing – Kienyke

One of the first people to celebrate the result of the match between the women’s teams of Independiente Santa Fe and America from Cali was the mayoress Claudia Lopez. And it is that the capital team defeated Valle del Cauca by two goals by zero.

In general, the match took place in a balanced manner, but the effectiveness in the attack of the Santa Fe team gave the lionesses the advantage.

Karla Viancha was in charge of opening the scoring at minute 26, leaving goalkeeper Natalia Giraldo defeated.

There were many offensive intentions and goals by América de Cali. However, there was good performance in the cardinal defense.

María Camila Reyes adjusted the score with a header and gave the team from the country’s capital a greater advantage.

Santa Fe Independent

See also  Petro points to capital accumulation as the cause of climate change

You may also like

Free transportation in Diyarbakir during the holidays –...

Santa Marta Ombudsman requested action against the concessionaire...

Strong triathlon show with almost 500 athletes

Real Madrid extend contract with Luka Modrić –...

German business world’s confidence in the economy declined...

Entities on alert for continuity of the PAE

Music laser show, six stages and lots of...

Inventec spends 690 million yuan to purchase land...

“We are going to present the Labor Reform...

Against pizza with pineapple: Italy wants to defend...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy