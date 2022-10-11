11 October 2022 09:59

General Sergei Surovikin is the new commander of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine, just appointed by Vladimir Putin. Among his military exploits is the campaign in Syria, where Russia allowed Bashar al Assad to retain power by pursuing a policy of terror in the cities reminiscent of the October 10 bombing in Ukraine.

Syria is the crossing point of many Russian military careers: even General Surovikin’s predecessor had served in the Middle Eastern country, where the world witnessed, helpless or passive, the destruction of many cities.

For Putin’s Russia, Syria served as a springboard for regaining the status of a power capable of changing the course of history even far from its bases. The Russian president acted brutally. The phase of the Ukrainian conflict that opened on 10 October directly evokes this method.

Power of veto

In a meticulously documented collective book, just published in France and titled Syria, the burnt country. The Assad Black Book (1970-2021) (Syria, the burned country. The Assad Black Book. 1970-2021), the authors point out that “between the end of September 2015 and the end of December 2019, the Russian air force and navy carried out tens of thousands of attacks” , especially affecting medical infrastructures and road axes. In this way the forces of the regime, the pro-Iranian Shiite militias and the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner company were able to conquer the eastern districts of the city of Aleppo but also the area of ​​the oases (vowel) of Damascus, where chemical weapons were used. The human toll of those operations was disastrous.

The first lesson to be drawn from the Syrian precedent is that the Russian military is willing to ignore the Geneva conventions on the law of war and international protests where they are not accompanied by concrete action.