General Sergei Surovikin is the new commander of the Russian invasion army in Ukraine, just appointed by Vladimir Putin. Among his military exploits is the campaign in Syria, where Russia allowed Bashar al Assad to retain power by pursuing a policy of terror in the cities reminiscent of the October 10 bombing in Ukraine.
Syria is the crossing point of many Russian military careers: even General Surovikin’s predecessor had served in the Middle Eastern country, where the world witnessed, helpless or passive, the destruction of many cities.
For Putin’s Russia, Syria served as a springboard for regaining the status of a power capable of changing the course of history even far from its bases. The Russian president acted brutally. The phase of the Ukrainian conflict that opened on 10 October directly evokes this method.
Power of veto
In a meticulously documented collective book, just published in France and titled Syria, the burnt country. The Assad Black Book (1970-2021) (Syria, the burned country. The Assad Black Book. 1970-2021), the authors point out that “between the end of September 2015 and the end of December 2019, the Russian air force and navy carried out tens of thousands of attacks” , especially affecting medical infrastructures and road axes. In this way the forces of the regime, the pro-Iranian Shiite militias and the Russian mercenaries of the Wagner company were able to conquer the eastern districts of the city of Aleppo but also the area of the oases (vowel) of Damascus, where chemical weapons were used. The human toll of those operations was disastrous.
The first lesson to be drawn from the Syrian precedent is that the Russian military is willing to ignore the Geneva conventions on the law of war and international protests where they are not accompanied by concrete action.
The Kremlin, yesterday as today, thinks in terms of power relations
During the years of the conflict in Syria, Russia used its veto right at the UN Security Council thirteen times to block any condemnation of its actions. Moscow followed the same strategy last week by vetoing the Security Council’s condemnation of the annexation of the Russian-conquered territories to Ukraine.
The second lesson is that the Kremlin, yesterday as today, thinks in terms of power relations. In Syria, Russia only intervened in force when it realized that the Obama administration had no intention of getting involved in the conflict. We still remember Obama’s episode of the “red lines” on the use of chemical weapons and the immobility of the Americans when these weapons were actually used. In Ukraine, Putin was betting on the same passivity, but obviously he was wrong.
In Ukraine the circumstances are different, starting with the fact that we are facing a Russian war and not a war in which Moscow provides assistance. But what happened yesterday follows the same logic: to terrorize populations, empty cities, destroy electrical infrastructure, hospitals and schools to achieve victory at any cost.
The big difference is that Ukraine can count on the staunch support of Westerners, which Syria lacked until the jihadist groups entered the scene. The world remained indifferent to the Syrian catastrophe despite some seeing a new Spanish Civil War in it, which in the 1930s was a dress rehearsal of World War II. In Ukraine, however, Western support is clear. This did not prevent indiscriminate bombing, but the balance of power is no longer the same.
