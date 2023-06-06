The Lian Club reopens on June 9, ‘Never risked sinking’ – Lazio

news-txt”>

From Friday 9 June the Lian Club reopens, with the restaurant, with the summer terrace, and with the usual programming.

“I am pleased to communicate the reopening of the club”, said Lisa Maisto, director of the Lian Club, after the necessary works due to the water penetrating into one of the 15 external caissons which, together with other measures (such as moorings), ensure stability and buoyancy to barges.

“I would like to clarify – underlined Maisto – that the Lian Club has never, not even remotely, risked sinking, nor has water ever penetrated inside. Only the tilting of one of the boats, the one used as a kitchen; the intervention of the River Police, the Local Police of Rome Capital and the Fire Brigade, whom we thank, made it possible to immediately put the boat in safety; in any case, the structure would never have been at risk. Moreover, what happened, the club was still closed to the public, and there were only workers inside the Club”.

“We took advantage of this break – concluded the manager of the club -, also to do some embellishments.

We are ready, with more enthusiasm than before, to resume our business“. The programming of the Lian Club can be followed on the usual social channels of the club.