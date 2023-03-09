The Liaoning delegation deliberated on the work reports of the two high schools in groups

Hao Peng and Li Lecheng participated in the deliberation

On the morning of March 9, the Liaoning delegation reviewed the work report of the Supreme People’s Court and the work report of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate in groups at the First Session of the 14th National People’s Congress. Hao Peng, Li Lecheng and other representatives participated in the deliberation. Relevant comrades from the Supreme People’s Court and the Supreme People’s Procuratorate attended the meeting to listen to their opinions.

Representative Hao Peng said in his speech that the work report of the Supreme People’s Court runs through Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, thoroughly implements Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, reviews achievements and seeks truth from facts, sums up experience comprehensively and profoundly, and explains the working philosophy of justice for the people and justice , demonstrates the value pursuit of maintaining social fairness and justice, and embodies the spirit of the rule of law. In particular, it proposes to serve Chinese-style modernization with the modernization of the judicial system and judicial capabilities, and demonstrates political responsibility. Good report on working for the people. In the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Supreme Court has firmly adhered to the party’s absolute leadership over the work of the courts, faithfully fulfilled the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, firmly defended national security and social stability, and provided high-quality services Develop high-quality and high-efficiency, protect people’s livelihood and well-being with heart and soul, consolidate the defense line of social fairness and justice, and deepen the reform of the judicial system. The work report of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate adheres to the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era and thoroughly implements Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law. , embodies the spirit of the rule of law, especially puts forward the full use of the power of the rule of law to serve Chinese-style modernization, and demonstrates political responsibility. It is a good report with political height, rule of law, and people’s livelihood. Over the past five years, under the strong leadership of the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, the Supreme Procuratorate has unswervingly adhered to the Party’s absolute leadership over procuratorial work, focused on politics and considered the overall situation, faithfully performed the duties entrusted by the Constitution and laws, and vigorously safeguarded the country’s political security and social stability, effectively serve the high-quality economic and social development, make every effort to ensure that the people live and work in peace and contentment, continuously improve the quality and efficiency of legal supervision, and provide a strong judicial guarantee for the development of the party and the country. I fully agree with both reports. The court system and procuratorial organs of the whole province must thoroughly study and implement Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law, fully implement the spirit of General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important instructions and the deployment of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, conscientiously implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions and the deployment recommendations of the Supreme Law and the Supreme Procuratorate Work Report, and give full play to The role of the trial function, faithfully perform legal supervision duties, focus on implementing the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs, and contribute to better services, high-quality development, and the promotion of Chinese-style modernization in Liaoning. The Liaoning Provincial Party Committee will further strengthen its leadership and support for the work of the courts and procuratorates, and create favorable conditions for the provincial courts and the provincial procuratorate to perform their duties in accordance with the law.

Representative Zheng Qing said that the two high-level work reports thoroughly implement Xi Jinping’s thought on the rule of law, focus on the “big country”, conform to the people’s expectations, and demonstrate fairness and justice. They are all good reports with strength, depth, warmth, and responsibility. I fully agree . We must conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the report, focus on the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs in Liaoning, comprehensively strengthen the self-construction of the court system in the province, develop high-quality court work, and contribute judicial strength to winning the “Liaoshen Battle” in the new era . It is recommended to strengthen the investigation and research of judicial reform, deepen the comprehensive and supporting reform of the judicial system, strengthen the governance of litigation sources, improve the quality of first-instance cases, and resolve conflicts and disputes at the grassroots level.

Representative Gao Xin said that the work report of the two high schools fully implements Xi Jinping’s thoughts on the rule of law and the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Two reports. The province’s procuratorial organs will implement the spirit of the National Two Sessions and the work deployment of the Supreme People’s Procuratorate, adhere to the absolute leadership of the party, always have “the biggest country” in mind, do excellence and put the people first, deepen innovation and actively perform their duties, highlight and strengthen their own construction, and constantly Improve the people’s sense of gaining the rule of law, help build a higher level of rule of law in Liaoning, better serve and ensure high-quality development, and accelerate the modernization of Liaoning’s procuratorial work.

Representatives such as Zhang Debin, Liu Hongyan, and Zhou Dayong proposed to further intensify efforts to prevent telecommunications and network fraud propaganda and crack down on the whole chain, standardize webcasting, punish cyberbullying “keystroke harm”, maintain network order, purify cyberspace, and protect network security. Representative Wang Hongmei proposed to maintain a high-pressure situation on the incident of violent injury to medical staff, and severely punish the crime of violent injury to medical staff in accordance with the law. Representative Bi Chunguang proposed to increase the judicial protection of intellectual property rights, stimulate the enthusiasm of enterprises for innovation and research and development, and improve the awareness of intellectual property protection of the whole people. Representative Zhuang Yan suggested to uphold and develop the “Fengqiao Experience” in the new era, strengthen pre-litigation mediation, resolve disputes at the source, and resolve conflicts before litigation. Wang Hui and other representatives proposed to further strengthen grassroots publicity of law, so that the concept and spirit of the rule of law can be deeply rooted in the hearts of the people.