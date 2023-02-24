Rule of Law Daily all-media reporter Han Yu

Recently, the Liaoning Provincial Department of Justice held a provincial judicial administrative work conference to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the spirit of the Central and Provincial Party Committee Economic Work Conference and the Central and Provincial Party Committee Political and Legal Work Conference, summarize the work in 2022, and analyze the current situation. Study and deploy in 2023 to coordinate and promote the comprehensive rule of law and judicial administration. Wu Yanjun, secretary of the party group and director of the Liaoning Provincial Department of Justice, attended the meeting and delivered a speech.

The meeting pointed out that in 2022, under the correct leadership of the Liaoning Provincial Party Committee, the Provincial Government and the Ministry of Justice, the province’s judicial administration system will conscientiously study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and resolutely implement the Party Central Committee’s “preventing the epidemic and stabilizing the economy”. Housing and development must be safe” decision-making and deployment, give full play to the role of judicial administration, faithfully perform duties, and take responsibility. New progress has been made in various key tasks, and effective and effective services have guaranteed the overall situation of Liaoning’s revitalization and development.

The meeting made an in-depth analysis of the opportunities, challenges and directions of judicial administration work in the new era and new journey, emphasizing the need to anchor the new historical orientation of judicial administration work, comprehensively and accurately understand the basic connotation of the modernization of political and legal work, and those who have a big heart for the country and grasp the overall situation. Firmly believe in victory, use the modernization of judicial administrative work in Liaoning to promote the modernization of political and legal work, and contribute to the realization of high-quality economic and social development in Liaoning.

The meeting emphasized that 2023 is the first year to fully implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. The province’s judicial administration system must be based on its duties and missions, adhere to integrity and innovation, focus on guaranteeing and promoting high-quality development, coordinate development and safety, focus on coordinating and advancing the work of comprehensively governing the province according to law, and focus on maintaining social stability and harmony to fully realize the judicial administration system. Modernize ideas, work systems, and work capabilities, and strive to ensure new breakthroughs in the overall revitalization of Liaoning with the high-quality development of judicial and administrative work.

The meeting requested that in 2023, we should focus on eight aspects of work. The first is to adhere to a clear-cut stand and talk about politics, and ensure new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization with a firm and correct political direction. The second is to insist on strengthening overall planning and coordination, so as to create a new situation of comprehensively governing the province by law and ensure new breakthroughs in overall revitalization. The third is to persist in promoting law-based administration, and ensure new breakthroughs in overall revitalization with a significantly improved legal environment. The fourth is to firmly hold the bottom line to create a safe and stable social environment to ensure new breakthroughs in overall revitalization. The fifth is to adhere to the orientation of strengthening the foundation, and guarantee new breakthroughs in comprehensive revitalization with a comprehensively consolidated grassroots foundation for judicial administration. The sixth is to adhere to the people-centered approach, and to comprehensively improve the level of public legal services to ensure comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs. The seventh is to adhere to integrity and innovation, and to promote the reform of judicial administration in depth to ensure new breakthroughs in overall revitalization. The eighth is to insist on forging the iron army team, and to ensure the comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs with the continuously optimized political ecology.

The meeting was held in the form of a video conference. The Liaoning Provincial Department of Justice set up the main venue, and the Provincial Prison Administration Bureau, the municipal and county (city, district) judicial bureaus, the province’s prisons, and drug rehabilitation units set up sub-venues.