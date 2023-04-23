Rule of Law Daily all-media reporter Han Yu

Recently, the Liaoning Provincial Prison Administration held a reading class on the theme of learning and implementing Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. Gao Changsheng, Secretary of the Party Committee, Director of the Bureau, and Leader of the Theme Education Leading Group of the Bureau of Liaoning Provincial Prison Administration, participated in the study and gave a mobilization speech. Liaoning Provincial Party Committee Theme Education Fifth Tour Steering Group conducted on-site supervision of reading class activities.

At the opening ceremony, Gao Changsheng asked to deeply understand the significance of holding reading classes, and to learn consciously. Holding reading classes is a successful experience summed up in previous theme education. Through collective study and special seminars in reading classes, we can have a deeper understanding of the rich connotations of Xi Jinping’s socialist ideology with Chinese characteristics in the new era. We should cherish this rare opportunity to “refuel” and “recharge”, calm down to study and think. It is necessary to solidly promote theoretical study to go deep and solid, and comprehensively systematically study it. It is necessary to carry out reading classes as an opportunity to set off a climax of theme education and learning, and further change the style of study. We must conscientiously read the original works, learn the original texts, understand the principles, and comprehensively, systematically, and in-depth study of Xi Jinping’s new era of socialism with Chinese characteristics, so that knowing what it says is better knowing its meaning, knowing what it is and why it is. We must always adhere to the above and set an example, and take the lead in demonstrating learning. Leading cadres take the lead, and the above leads the way to demonstrate, which is a silent order and a vivid example. The “key few” should assume key responsibilities, give play to the role of demonstration and leadership, and form the “leading goose effect”, strive to learn one step ahead and learn one level deeper, set an example, set benchmarks and demonstrate at all levels, and effectively form a model that is effective from top to bottom Lively situation. It is necessary to attach great importance to applying what you have learned to improve your ability and connect with practical learning. In the process of learning, we must connect our own thoughts and actual work, and reflect the learning effects in strengthening party spirit, improving ability, and improving style of work, constantly improving the ability to use the party’s innovative theory to guide practice and promote work, and enhance leadership work, The ability to navigate complex situations and move the prison business forward.

In the reading class, members of the Liaoning Provincial Prison Administration Bureau and the leadership team of the group company took turns to read through the study materials designated by thematic education such as the report of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the “Constitution of the Communist Party of China“, and “Selected Readings of Xi Jinping’s Works”. Through study, the majority of party members and cadres have further enhanced their ideological consciousness, political consciousness, and action consciousness of firmly supporting the “two establishments” and resolutely achieving the “two maintenances”.

In the reading class, all party members and cadres of the Liaoning Provincial Prison Administration Bureau also watched theoretical lectures such as “Opening Up a New Realm for the Sinicization and Modernization of Marxism”, “Comprehensively Promoting the Great Rejuvenation of the Chinese Nation with Chinese-style Modernization” and “Extraordinary Pilot 2022” and political films.