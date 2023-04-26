Home » The life of El Pollo Vallenato in a painting! Meet the winner of the Los Niños Pintan el Festival contest
The life of El Pollo Vallenato in a painting! Meet the winner of the Los Niños Pintan el Festival contest

by admin
BY: CULTURE / EL PILÓN

After more than three hours of displaying all his talent on the cardboard in front of him and tracing what he learned from Luis Enrique Martínez, the boy José Manuel Cabrera Chacón, 11 years old, won first place in the contest ‘Children paint the Vallenato Festival’, made within the framework of version 56 of the Vallenata Legend Festival.

The sixth grade student from the Comfacesar School in Valledupar won with the painting titled ‘The last note of Luis Enrique’ between the 378 students from 8 to 12 years old who participated in this activity.

José Manuel was inspired by the songs of the minstrel Luis Enrique Martínez after finding out information about the life of the accordion player.

The painting expresses an angel (Luis Enrique) playing his last note, next to a cañaguate tree that has sheet music on its stems and leaves that are scattered by the wind. He also drew a small town that recreates the native terroir of El Pollo Vallenato.

José Cabrera shows the winning painting to Rodolfo Molina Araújo, president of the FFLV.

Second place went to the 12-year-old girl Daniela Mishel Lozano Correa, a student at the Upar Technical Institute, with the painting ‘The flowers were buried.

In third and fourth place were Danna Jireth Hernández Mestre, 11 years old, and Colegio Andrés Escobar, with ‘Vallenato folklore’ and Irene Sofía Murillo Martínez, 10 years old and Vicente Roig y Villalba School, ‘Foundation Garden’, respectively.

Fifth place was taken Fabio Fabio Garrido Ortega10 years old, from the Murgas Institute.

The day took place in the corridors of the second stage of the Mayales Plaza Shopping Center, where the paintings also featured landscapes full of stories and lyrics that ‘El Pollo Vallenato’ toured, carrying the notes of his accordion on his back from town to town.

The arduous task of choosing the winners fell to the group of judges made up of Agustín Nieves Carrillo, Hernán Ariza Torres and Jaime Torres Nieves.

Very happy with what he lived. How nice, how impressive and it shows that this activity year after year is being recognized by everyone. Congratulations to the parents and teachers of different educational institutions, who have seen fit to enroll their children in this interesting contest, unique in the region. Thank you to the Fundación Festival de la Leyenda Vallenata for this space that it provides because it is the greatest point of motivation for student painters”, said the painter, musician and artist Agustín ‘Tin’ Nieves.

He noted that: “It was not easy for the juries to have to choose five winners. We noticed the capacity for drawing and painting, where the boys and girls dared to express their feelings in relation to the songs of the honoree Luis Enrique Martínez, and other aspects related to Vallenato folklore”.

The day was enlivened by The Vallenato Children of the Rafael Escalona School, which gave the musical energy to this contest to the rhythm of accordion, box and guacharaca. The boy Carlos Matías Morales Silva also appeared, who at four years old moved the attendees with his singing.

