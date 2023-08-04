The life of Emperor Napoleon and his marriage to Josefina.

(DiarioLatino recommends this reading for the August holidays)

Julio Villalba (The Country) | AUG 02, 2023 18:22 In November of this year, ‘Napoléon’ will be released, the new blockbuster by Ridley Scott that will tell the life of the French emperor and also the darker side of his marriage to Josefina.

“France, the Navy, Josefina.” These were, supposedly, the last words of Napoleon Bonaparte when he died on the island of Saint Helena, one of the most isolated territories in the world, to which he had been exiled after his defeat and ousting as Emperor of France. Three words that contributed, especially the last one for obvious reasons, to mythologize the little general’s relationship with his wife of 13 years. Just like the passionate letters he had sent her from Italy, the country he went to on her first important campaign, after marrying her, full of crazy Love and eroticism.

It seems, however, that despite the legend, the supposed great love story between Napoleon and Josefina always had more propaganda than reality. A multitude of historians and scholars have denied the official story that the Napoleonic regime always sold: the one that said that while the hero triumphed on the battlefield against the enemies of the Republic, she, from afar, his lover and sweet wife, she waited in Paris, longing for him, weaving by day and unweaving by night, like Ulysses’ Penelope.

The year of Napoleon?

Although we may not yet be fully aware of it, immersed as we are in the midst of Barbie vs. Oppenheimer fever, cinematically it is very possible that 2023 will be the year of Napoleonthe new film by Ridley Scott, which will bring the life of the French general back to the present day and, also, of course, of Josefina and their eventful relationship.

The film will star Joaquin Phoenix in the role of Bonaparte and Vanessa Kirby, who we could see playing Princess Margaret in The Crownin Josefina’s. The film will be released on November 24 and, although it is still a bit far away, we can warm up our engines by remembering the true facts of one of the most famous love relationships in history.

The beginnings of a stormy romance

Napoleon and Josephine met in the hectic and debauched Parisian salons of 1795, when the heat of the French Revolution had died down somewhat and a new aristocracy was still doing much the same things the old had done. At that time, Napoleon was nothing more than a 26-year-old soldier with more talent than money and a newly acquired fame for having defended the Government by leading a small army during the revolts of the monarchists against the revolutionary regime. She was six years older than he and had become, after her husband, Viscount Alexandre de Beauharnais, was guillotined, one of the best-known women in Parisian society of the time.

When Napoleon met Josefina, he was completely fascinated by her. Helped by Paul Barras, government leader at the time (and at the time one of Josefina’s many lovers), he married her in just six months in a civil ceremony at the Paris City Hall. In the marriage certificate, they both lied about her age, she took off four years and he added one.

Only two days after their wedding, Napoléon had to leave for Italy already in command of the French Army, which ended up invading that country. These are the years of the beginning of his glory, of the capture of Italy, of the surrender of Austria. But while the soldier’s brain was busy planning tactics on the battlefield, his heart was thinking about Josefina. Napoleon wrote to her all the time, sometimes more than once a day. Letters full of love and lust that form the backbone of the legend of the couple’s romance and that Ángeles Caso deeply analyzed in her book Napoleón y Josefina

In the letters, however, there were also reproaches from the future emperor regarding her prolonged silences that, once he had hit the road, he had gone back to his old ways: collecting lovers and making the most of the crazy life of Paris . From time to time, yes, she wrote to him declaring her “unconditional love”. Soon, he asked her to come see him in Italy, where things were going great for him. She didn’t stop giving him a long time. According to the story, Josefina even went so far as to invent a pregnancy and, later, an abortion to justify her continuing to stay in Paris. So desperate did the general become that he was about to abandon his armies in the middle of battle to return with his love, perhaps already suspecting that something strange was happening. This alerted the Government and, faced with the danger that Josefina’s refusal to leave France would jeopardize the course of the war, Barras convinced (or forced) Josefina to finally travel to the arms of her husband. Of course, accompanied by her favorite lover of hers at the time, the military Hippolyte Charles.

Egypt, more infidelities and the Empire

After the Italian campaign, Napoleon and Josephine enjoyed a brief period of love in Paris, after which the general and his troops set out to conquer Egypt with the aim of protecting French commercial interests and cutting off the route to Great Britain, his great enemy, towards India. The situation, of course, repeated itself. Josefina continued with her romances, very focused at that time on Hippolyte, and Napoleon continued to conquer territories for his country and, on this occasion, also looting many of the archaeological jewels of antiquity that we can still admire today in the Louvre Museum. .

It was in Egypt where one of the general’s trusted men finally told him about Josefina’s infidelities, which were already known throughout Paris. The news maddened Napoleon, who immediately returned to France. Although mentally destroyed, and despite Josephine’s fear, Napoleon did not ask for a divorce, but he gradually withdrew from her, which had a curious effect: from then on, according to historical evidence, it seemed to be her the one who was jealous and in love with him, while he began to be more distant and have his own lovers.

Given this, she responded with emotional blackmail and spending exorbitant amounts of money on luxuries, jewelry, clothing and reforms of her palaces, as recounted in detail by Madame de Rémusat, lady-in-waiting to the future empress, in her memoirs. The Private Wars of the Bonaparte Clan: Memoirs of a Palace Lady at the Court of Josephine and Napoleon Bonaparte. On the other hand, the issue of having a descendant became increasingly important. Especially when he was crowned emperor for life in 1805 at Notre Dame in the presence of the Pope of Rome. Every emperor needs an heir and this one did not arrive.

However, the circus facing the gallery continued. Napoleon crowned his wife as empress who also took advantage of the visit of the Supreme Pontiff to get married in the church. A curious moment to do it, since at that time the marriage was completely broken. There were shouting, arguments and even physical violence. However, for years no one considered a divorce. Josefina also seemed to have a special talent to be an empress and her people adored her.

Vanessa Kirby, in her role as Josephine. PHOTO: CORDON PRESS

Josefina’s divorce and court

The situation lasted four more years. That hidden marital war reached a point of no return when Napoléon impregnated one of Josefina’s ladies-in-waiting. Until then, the soldier had thought that perhaps he was sterile and, therefore, it was impossible for him to get his wife pregnant. But the possibility of having a successor with another woman precipitated the separation.

The couple divorced permanently in 1809, in the midst of one of the ugliest phases of the Napoleonic wars and, especially, of the Spanish War of Independence. Napoleon did not miss out on this fact to make a bit of propaganda and, incidentally, feed the legend of his great love story with Josefina. In a totally unprecedented move, the couple appeared at a public event where each read a declaration of devotion to the other, presenting the divorce as a sacrifice for the welfare of France, with the aim of finally achieving the long-awaited heir.

Josefina’s parallel court

Some indications throughout this story seem to indicate that Napoleon’s feelings for Josephine never really changed and that their estrangement and the deterioration of their relationship to intolerable levels were due more to spite than to a true lack of love. An example: after her divorce, Napoleon never withdrew the title of Empress from Josefina, nor her generous allowance. It is true that it was necessary for the ex of the emperor to retain a certain dignity, but it does not seem that in that gesture there was not also a certain personal appreciation.

And that Napoleon quickly married again, with Maria Luisa of Austria, daughter of the King of Austria, Francisco I and belonging to the house of Habsburg. With her, finally, in 1811 he managed to have the long-awaited heir to her, Napoléon François Joseph Charles Bonaparte, who is commonly known as Napoleon II. Little else can be said about his relationship with María Luisa, about whom Napoléon joked: “I married a uterus”.

The end

Josefina died on May 29, 1814 as a result of complications from a simple cold. She was only 50 years old and her funeral was quite an event in Paris attended by more than 20,000 people. By then, Napoleon’s lightning journey through European history was also coming to an end. It seemed as if his success had been linked from the very beginning to his relationship with Josefina. Defeated in Russia and disowned by his own people, he abdicated as emperor after his defeat at the Battle of Waterloo on June 18, 1815, by Great Britain.

After that, the British sent him to the island of Santa Elena where, for almost six years, he dedicated himself to dictating his memoirs. Considering that he had been a man who had reaped so many victories, it is easy to imagine that during his reflections in Santa Elena, he spent a lot of time thinking about his defeats. And perhaps the greatest of all did not occur on the battlefield, but in his personal life. Hence perhaps that of “France, the Navy, Josefina.”

Article updated on August 2, 2023 | 6:22 p.m.

