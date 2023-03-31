President Gustavo Petro has made Colombian Air Force planes available, including the presidential plane, to help transport users affected by the cessation of operations of Viva Air and Ultra Air airlines. He also spoke about the crisis in the air sector after the suspension of operations of these companies and announced that he will suspend all his trips so that the presidential plane can be used in the midst of the crisis.

On his Twitter account, the president wrote “I have ordered that all FAC planes, including the presidential plane, from this moment on be ready for the transport of affected users.” In addition, he stated that together with the team from the Ministry of Transport and Civil Aeronautics, they will evaluate the measures to be taken to attend to the air emergency.

Therefore, it is expected that in the next few hours the Casa de Nariño will provide details on how the planes of the Colombian Air Force and the presidential plane will transport users affected by the crisis in the aviation sector.

For its part, Ultra Air has invited passengers who purchased tickets to write their requests to [email protected] or through its official page ultraair.com.

Meanwhile, the airlines Avianca, Wingo and Latam, announced some protection measures for users who have been affected by the cessation of Ultra Air operations.

Latam, for its part, announced that it will make protection fares available per trip for Ultra Air travelers who have tickets issued with a travel date until April 15, 2023. “These fares will be offered taking into account the seats available on Latam flights.”

However, the purchase of tickets can only be made at airports where Latam sells tickets and passengers must show the support of their ticket issued by Ultra Air, including those who made the purchase in travel agencies.

In turn, Avianca announced that it will offer protection rates per route in national and international destinations for those who have a flight date with Ultra Air until April 9.

Users should go to the Avianca sales offices at the Bogotá, Cali and Medellín airports, until the authority provides detailed information on passengers who have tickets issued by this airline.

Meanwhile, Wingo will have a protection code for affected passengers, which can be redeemed on routes from Bogotá to Medellín, Cali, Santa Marta and Cartagena. These rates will be active until April 15; however, this provision will be subject to the availability of seats.

To obtain the protection code, the traveler must enter the Wingo website, where they will find access to the protection code request.

In the protection code application process, passengers must verify that they had a flight with the airline Ultra Air. Although this protection solution will not be available directly at airports or in the airline’s contact center.

Likewise, the Minister of Transportation Guillermo Reyes, assured that he will be in charge of guaranteeing that the affected users of Ultra Air receive the service to which they are entitled.

Likewise, the minister declared “It generates great alarm and affectation for travelers; We have activated the contingency plan with the Aeronautics and the Superintendence to ask the president of Ultra Air for the complete list of passengers they had for these days and for Easter”.

Finally, the Minister of Transport assured “We are evaluating the regulations that we have and those that must be updated to prevent situations like this from recurring, and to protect users and their rights in the event that they occur.”