“In recent times she was worried – she says – he insisted on having her have an abortion. She said she would make him lose her reputation. ‘ Federica Cucchiara was the best friend of Ana Maria Lacramioara Di Piazza, the thirty-year-old pregnant who was killed on November 22, 2019 with ten stab wounds by the man she was having an affair with. “When the second-degree court canceled the life sentence, turning it into a 19-year sentence, I felt great pain inside, as when I learned of her death. Until there is justice, Ana Maria will not be able to rest in peace ».

The court ruled out aggravating circumstances related to premeditation, abject motives and cruelty. Then there was a discount of one third of the sentence, for admission to the shortened procedure, which had always been rejected by the previous judges. The boarding school also acquitted Antonino Borgia from the charge of carrying a knife, in an interception in prison he said that the knife had been found by chance at the crime scene. What is your idea of ​​this story?

“It all seems so absurd and incomprehensible to me. There is a video that captured the last moments of Ana Maria’s life. That man had no mercy: the first blow was thrown right in her womb, to hit that little creature that had become her obsession. He wanted at all costs to get rid of it, while she wanted to keep the baby. Other than a crime of impetus, as this sentence now says. You had a very specific plan. ‘

What had Ana Maria confided to her about him?

“I didn’t know who he was, he didn’t tell me he was married. In the early days, indeed, he seemed to me a positive figure: Ana Maria told me that at the beginning he had a lot of attention towards him, he had somehow filled that great void that was created with the death of his father ».

When did their relationship start?

“About a year and a half before the murder.”

How did you find out about your friend’s death?

“Ana Maria was like a sister to me, we had known each other since I was 13, today I am 32. The day before her death I knew I was pregnant, when they told me of the murder I risked losing the baby because of the pain” .

Ana Maria’s mother denounced that there are too many silences on this story: “Because she was Romanian,” she said.

“They said even worse, that she was a prostitute. Instead, she was just a girl fighting for her life. At the age of 4, they had adopted her in Italy. And here she had grown up. Then, she fell in love with a Tunisian boy, their union lasted a long time, they also had a son who is now 13 years old. Ana Maria was a woman full of life, sunny, a courageous mother who was looking for work ».

When did the discussions with Borgia start?

“I had heard from her two days before the crime, I knew she had to go for a medical examination and that he would accompany her.”

Instead, he led her to die.

«The battle to give her justice we must do it for her son: I would not want her mother’s murderer to be found on the street in a few years. It would be too great a pain. “

The lawyer told the judges that Borgia apologized to Ana Maria’s family, he says he is repentant.

“It is not possible to forgive for so much cruelty.”