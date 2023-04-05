Home News The Light of Heroes｜Never Forget, I Seek Relatives for the Martyrs_Guangming.com
News

The Light of Heroes｜Never Forget, I Seek Relatives for the Martyrs_Guangming.com

by admin

“Soulbreak is the most important day in spring, play and cry together for Qingming”, it is another year of Qingming.

When paying homage to our ancestors and expressing our grief, there are some people we can never forget, that is, the heroes and martyrs who contributed and sacrificed for the independence of the nation and the prosperity of the country.

In the past, there were many wars, defending the country,

They died heroically and buried their bones in a foreign land.

Today, the mountains and rivers are safe, the country is peaceful and the people are safe,

Find relatives for the martyrs and let the martyrs return home.

On the occasion of Ching Ming Festival, Hebei Provincial Department of Veterans Affairs and Hebei Daily New Media Center continue to launch“Never Forget – I am looking for relatives for the martyrs”Activity, Find relatives for 20 martyrs and burial places for 30 martyrs.

Don’t regret dying for the country, remember the sages and have descendants. Let us find together, please actively provide clues to find the burial places and relatives of these heroes.

　　The relative information for the 20 martyrs is as follows

　　The information on the burial places of the 30 martyrs is as follows

(The martyrs’ information is organized according to the tombstone information in the cemetery)

　　May the loyal souls of the martyrs be comforted

　　May the martyr’s name last forever

　　Looking for relatives for the martyrs, you and I will jointly relay

See also  A new bridge is being built inside the Vanamõisa bridge

[
责编：徐皓 ]

You may also like

How much does the difficulty in finding personnel...

Triin Laasi-Óige: vocational education is a highway to...

The best spas in Cesar to visit at...

Concentrating on the New Journey——The majority of party...

Chiara Forlani talks about ‘setting, era, characters’

A child affected by an explosion in a...

Is it possible to lose 10 kilos in...

Rimini increasingly friendly to bicycles — Environment

Former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi is admitted...

Tourism in Risaralda before the possible emergency of...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy