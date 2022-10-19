If a nation wants to walk in the forefront of the times, it cannot be without theoretical thinking for a moment, and it cannot be without the guidance of correct thinking for a moment.

“We created the thought of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era, made clear the basic strategy of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics, and proposed a series of new concepts, new ideas and new strategies for state governance and administration, realizing a new leap in the modernization of Marxism in China.”

General Secretary Xi Jinping’s clear declaration in the report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China marked the profound historical confidence and historical consciousness of the Chinese Communists in the new era.

Hold the torch of truth high, and you can see the way forward.

Under the guidance of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, the entire Party and the people of all ethnic groups in the whole country, with a more thorough spirit, historical initiative, and development initiative, forge ahead with high spirits and forge ahead in the new journey of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way, toward the second centenary goal, To march forward bravely towards the Chinese dream of the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

Open up a new realm of modernization of Marxism in China——Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is contemporary Chinese Marxism, 21st century Marxism, and the essence of the times of Chinese culture and Chinese spirit

On October 16, the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China opened in the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Li Ming

On the morning of October 16, 2022, the Great Hall of the People, which has witnessed countless major historical moments, once again stirred the strong voice of the times:

“The great changes in the ten years of the new era have milestone significance in the history of the party, the history of new China, the history of reform and opening up, the history of socialist development, and the history of the development of the Chinese nation.”

The heroic announcement made by General Secretary Xi Jinping in his report to the conference resounded in the ears of all the participants of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and resounded in the land of China in the new era.

“Realizing the millennium dream of the Chinese nation of a well-off society”, “Historically solving the problem of absolute poverty”, “my country’s economic strength has achieved a historic leap”, “All-round improvement of people’s lives”…

The concise and thick summary of each sentence in the report reflects the great achievements of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era.

The report pointed out that why the Communist Party of China is able and why socialism with Chinese characteristics is good is, in the final analysis, a Marxist act, a Marxist act of Sinicization.

“Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Party and the country have achieved historic achievements and historical changes have taken place. The most fundamental thing is that General Secretary Xi Jinping is the core of the Party Central Committee and the core of the whole Party is at the helm, and that Xi Jinping has a society with Chinese characteristics in the new era. The ideological and scientific guidance of ideology.” said Huang Yibing, deputy to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and vice president of the Central Academy of Party History and Literature.

Entering a new era, with new changes in domestic and international situations and new requirements in practice, it is urgent for Chinese Communists to answer a series of major issues of the era related to the development of the party and the country, and the party’s governance of the country from the combination of theory and practice.

The Chinese Communists in the new era, mainly represented by Comrade Xi Jinping, have the courage to carry out theoretical exploration and innovation, deepen their understanding of the laws of the Communist Party’s governance, the laws of socialist construction, and the laws of development of human society with a new perspective, and have achieved major theoretical innovations. Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era.

“In the story of poverty alleviation in Shibadong Village, I can deeply understand the ideological power of ‘targeted poverty alleviation’.” Shi Jintong, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Branch and Director of the Village Committee of Shibadong Village, Huayuan County, Hunan Province, said sincerely.

Today’s Shibadong Village has transformed from a poor Miao village to a model of targeted poverty alleviation.

Villagers discuss the production of Miao embroidery in Shibadong Village, Huayuan County, Xiangxi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, Hunan Province (photo taken on July 16, 2020). Published by Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Shi Linrong)

In November 2013, it was in Shibadong Village that General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed “targeted poverty alleviation” for the first time, leading hundreds of millions of people to start a great fight against poverty.

The significance of thought lies in responding to historical changes and solving the problems of the times.

Using the “arrow” of Marxism to shoot the “target” of China in the new era, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era provides scientific guidance for the development of the party and the country with a series of original new concepts, ideas and strategies for state governance:

Propose to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership and promote the party’s self-revolution;

It is proposed to uphold and improve the basic socialist economic system, give full play to the decisive role of the market in resource allocation, and better play the role of the government;

Proposes to uphold and improve the socialist system with Chinese characteristics, and promote the modernization of the national governance system and governance capacity;

“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is the theoretical crystallization of all the practices of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era. It is the latest achievement of combining the basic principles of Marxism with China‘s specific reality and the excellent traditional Chinese culture.” History of the Party Expert Ouyang Song said.

“Scientific socialism has radiated new vitality in China in the 21st century”, General Secretary Xi Jinping’s major thesis in the report is powerful.

At the venue, Li Hongta, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and grandson of Li Dazhao, was full of emotion: “Generations of Chinese Communists have continuously promoted the modernization of Marxism in China, and have raised high the great banner of socialism with Chinese characteristics in the world.”

Socialism has always been advancing in development.

In the 500 years of world socialism, from utopian to science, from theory to practice, and from one country to many countries, there are not only the climax of triumphant march, but also the hardships of tortuous exploration.

When the time train travels to the 21st century, when socialism with Chinese characteristics enters a new era, the Communist Party of China leads the people to achieve the first centenary goal of striving towards the second centenary goal of building a modern socialist country in an all-round way… Xi Jinping’s new The practice of socialism with Chinese characteristics of the times has profoundly changed China and greatly enriched Marxism.

“Socialism with Chinese characteristics has achieved great success, and it has written the most wonderful chapter of world socialism in the past 500 years.” He Yiting, chairman of the Social Construction Committee of the National People’s Congress, said that socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era has become the mainstay of the revitalization of world socialism.

Meishan, Sichuan, Sansu Temple, carrying a thousand-year-old culture, is becoming more and more shining in the new era.

In June this year, General Secretary Xi Jinping pointed out when he inspected here: “A drop of water can see the sun, and a Sansu Temple can see the breadth and depth of our Chinese culture.”

“The general secretary talked about self-confidence in culture and self-confidence in the road, emphasizing that ‘the Chinese nation has a profound heritage of more than 5,000 years of civilization and history, and we lead the people on the road of socialism with Chinese characteristics’.” Hu Yuankun, secretary of the Meishan Municipal Party Committee, was particularly impressed.

This is the Sansu Temple in Meishan, Sichuan (taken on June 22, 2022, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Shen Bohan

Only by rooting in the fertile soil of the history and culture of the country and the nation can the tree of truth of Marxism take root.

After reading the report made by General Secretary Xi Jinping, the profound heritage of Chinese culture came to my face: “adhering to the people-centered development idea”, which contains the deep meaning of “governing the country for a long time and benefiting the people”; “promoting the harmonious coexistence of man and nature” , infiltrating the wisdom of “harmony between man and nature”; “respecting the diversity of world civilizations”, showing the broad mind of “harmonizing all nations”…

The report emphasized that “the essence of Marxist thought is integrated with the essence of Chinese excellent traditional culture, and the common values ​​that the people use every day without realizing it, and constantly endow scientific theories with distinctive Chinese characteristics.”

“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is full of strong Chinese flavor, profound Chinese feelings, and a magnificent national soul. It has strong historical penetration, cultural appeal and spiritual appeal. It is a well-deserved Chinese culture and Chinese spirit. The essence of the times.” said Zhang Wei, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and director of the Cultural Institute of Shandong Academy of Social Sciences.

The power of thought knows no bounds.

When Marxism appeared in the world with vigor and a new image, all countries in the world turned more attention to the East——

Proposes “promoting the building of a community with a shared future for mankind”, expressing “continuously providing new opportunities for the world with China‘s new development, promoting the construction of an open world economy, and better benefiting people of all countries”, emphasizing “promoting peace, development, fairness, justice, democracy and freedom” The common value of all mankind”, reports on China’s plan to contribute to the promotion of world peace and development.

“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is rich in connotation, broad and profound.” David Ferguson, a foreign expert at the Foreign Languages ​​Publishing House who participated in the English editing and review of “Xi Jinping: The Governance of the Country”, said that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is not only for China Future development guides the course, and the world will be inspired by it.

Creating a New Situation in State Governance——Observing, Grasping, and Leading the Times with Marxist Standpoints and Methods, Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era enriches and develops in leading China

To continue to promote theoretical innovation based on practice, we must first grasp the world outlook and methodology of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and adhere to and make good use of the standpoints and methods that run through it.

We must adhere to the supremacy of the people, self-confidence and self-reliance, integrity and innovation, problem-oriented, systematic concepts, and mindfulness. It is the “golden key” to answer the questions of China, the world, the people, and the times.

Shanghai, the old Shikumen on Xingye Road. On the occasion of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Memorial Hall of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China welcomed a group of visitors.

Time is like yesterday. Five years ago, on October 31, 2017, General Secretary Xi Jinping led members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the 19th Central Committee of the Communist Party of China to come here to pay homage to a conference site, review the oath of joining the party, explore the original intention in the vicissitudes of history, and declare a firm political belief.

“The general secretary stared for a long time in front of the display cabinet of the full Chinese translation of the “Communist Manifesto” printed and published in September 1920. Yang Yu, representative of the 20th National Congress and director of the Publicity and Education Department of the Memorial Hall of the National Congress of the Communist Party of China, participated in the explanation at that time, and his memory is still fresh. “As the general secretary said, the entire history of our party began with the first major of the Communist Party of China, and no matter how far we go, we can’t forget the way we came.”

The swearing-in ceremony of representatives of new party members in Shanghai was held in front of the site of the First Congress of the Communist Party of China (photo taken on July 1, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Liu Ying

Only when a political party has lofty ideals and lofty pursuits can it be self-confident, self-reliant, strong, and able to withstand setbacks and rise again and again.

Jinggangshan Revolutionary Martyrs Cemetery, the Red Army’s Long March Reunion Monument, the Siping Battle Memorial Hall… Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the scene of General Secretary Xi Jinping tempering his faith in the red landmark has moved people’s hearts.

Stressing that “firm ideals and beliefs are lifelong tasks”; pointed out that “firm ideals and beliefs must be based on a deep understanding of Marxism and a deep grasp of historical laws”… General Secretary Xi Jinping put firm ideals and beliefs In a prominent position, lead the whole party and the people of the whole country to forge ahead in a new journey.

“Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is full of firm belief in Marxism, full of firm belief in socialism and communism, and full of heroic feelings of ‘revolutionary ideals are higher than the sky’. The firm ideals and beliefs reflect the spirit of this thought. The theoretical background of Marxism reflects the political nature of the Communists.” Representative Huang Yibing said.

“Jiangshan is the people, and the people are the country.” Listening to the report on the spot, Gu Ruili, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Branch of Luotuowan Village, Fuping County, Hebei Province, was deeply moved.

Scenery of Luotuowan Village in Fuping County, Hebei Province (taken on July 23, 2021, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Zhu Xudong

Develop edible fungi, alpine forest fruits and other industries, and create homestay tourism… Today’s Luotuowan Village, the people’s pockets are bulging, the houses are new, the mountains are greener, the water is clearer, and the road to rural revitalization after poverty alleviation is more accessible. Bright.

“This time to attend the conference, I brought the heavy entrustment of the villagers to report our good days.” Representative Gu Ruili said.

The hour hand is set back to November 15, 2012. Facing Chinese and foreign reporters, the newly elected general secretary of the CPC Central Committee Xi Jinping solemnly declared: “The people’s yearning for a better life is our goal.”

In the past 10 years, the Party Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at the core listened to the voices of the people, observed the sentiments of the people, gathered the wisdom of the people, solved the people’s worries, and fulfilled its commitments to the people with practical actions.

“No one should be left behind” in poverty alleviation, “no one should be left behind” on the road to a well-off society, guarantee and improve people’s livelihood during development, and improve people’s life in an all-round way;

Improve the institutional system that the people are the masters of the country, improve the various systems of governing for the people and relying on the people to govern, and truly make the people the masters of the country;

Define the “biggest politics” in terms of people’s hearts, punish corruption with an iron fist, insist on fighting “tigers” and “flies” together, and focus on rectifying problems that ignore and infringe upon the interests of the masses…

“Benefiting the people is the essential requirement of establishing the party for the public and governing for the people.” The declaration in the report is a concentrated portrayal of the true nature of the purpose of the Chinese Communists.

“All theories that are divorced from the people are pale and powerless, and all theories that do not benefit the people are lifeless.”

Zha Qiongfang, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and deputy chief physician of the Department of Respiratory Medicine of Renji Hospital Affiliated to Shanghai Jiaotong University School of Medicine, resonated strongly with these words in the report. She has been fighting the “epidemic” in Wuhan for dozens of days and nights, and she has personally witnessed that “every life from newborn babies to centenarians is fully protected”.

“General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized that the safety and health of the people should be put first. We deeply feel that Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era is a theory written in the hearts of hundreds of millions of people, and is loved and loved by the people. I agree with the theory that I have.” said Zha Qiongfang, the representative.

“Problems are the voice of the times, and answering and guiding the solution is the fundamental task of theory.” General Secretary Xi Jinping’s important exposition in the report is thought-provoking.

Faced with the vague understanding and weak action of upholding the party’s leadership once in the party, and the weakening, falsification and desalination of the party’s leadership, it is proposed to uphold and strengthen the party’s overall leadership, and give clear answers from theory and practice;

Based on the scientific analysis and accurate judgment of the “three-phase superposition” of my country’s economy, it is proposed to base itself on the new development stage, implement the new development concept, build a new development pattern, and promote high-quality development;

Taking the pulse of economic development and ecological environmental protection, with the concept of “lucid waters and lush mountains are invaluable assets”, it provides powerful ideological guidance for building a beautiful China, transforming the mode of economic development, and building a modern socialist country in an all-round way…

Every step forward on China‘s road in the new era, and every change in China‘s land, profoundly interprets the report put forward that “China‘s problems must be based on China‘s basic national conditions and answered by the Chinese themselves.”

“Ten clarifications”, “Fourteen perseverance” and “Thirteen aspects of achievement” open the heavy chapter of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, all of which are the wisdom of analyzing socialism with Chinese characteristics in the new era using Marxist standpoints and methods The crystallization shows that the basic theory and guiding ideology of the party keep pace with the times.

One container enters and leaves the port every second, and the annual cargo throughput exceeds 1.2 billion tons, ranking first in the world for 13 consecutive years… Mao Jianhong, the representative of the 20th National Congress and chairman of Ningbo Zhoushan Port Group, brought this report card.

This is the Chuanshan Port Area of ​​Zhoushan Port in Ningbo, Zhejiang (taken on December 24, 2021, drone photo). Xinhua News Agency (Photo by Tang Jiankai)

“More than two years after the outbreak of the epidemic, Ningbo Zhoushan Port has penetrated into the Yangtze River Economic Belt, strung together the Eurasian Continental Bridge, and demonstrated new achievements in building a new development pattern.” Representative Mao Jianhong said.

More than two years ago, not long after the investigation at Ningbo Zhoushan Port, General Secretary Xi Jinping proposed to “build a new development pattern with domestic circulation as the main body and domestic and international dual circulation mutually promoting each other” based on his thoughts on the new situation. This strategic plan that focuses on the overall situation has become the first move to grasp the initiative in development.

“Innovation can grasp the times and lead the times”. Innovative thinking is one of the important abilities emphasized by General Secretary Xi Jinping.

As Engels pointed out, Marx’s entire worldview is not a doctrine but a method. Deep understanding of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, a series of scientific methods are meaningful and profound:

Adhere to strategic thinking, coordinate the promotion of the “five-in-one” overall layout, and coordinate the promotion of the “four comprehensive” strategic layout;

Adhere to dialectical thinking, correctly handle the relationship between reform, development and stability, establish the general tone of the work of seeking progress while maintaining stability, and coordinate development and security;

Use bottom-line thinking, “focus on the worst in everything, work hard for the best, and fight the battle with preparation and certainty”, and resolutely hold the bottom line that no major risks will occur;

The scientific thought has become more and more brilliant after the baptism of time and the test of practice.

Guiding a new voyage of great rejuvenation — taking Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as the fundamental follow-up and action guide, and constantly composing a new chapter of the Sinicization of Marxism

Everything depends on the historical environment in which it is located, Marx said.

“It is the solemn historical responsibility of contemporary Chinese Communists to continue to write a new chapter of the Sinicization of Marxism.” The report of the 20th National Congress issued a new call.

The advancement of theory is the most thorough advancement; the initiative of thought is the greatest initiative.

“As General Secretary Xi Jinping emphasized in the report, having the guidance of Marxist scientific theory is the foundation of our party’s firm belief and grasp of historical initiative.” Representative Yang Yu said that the more complex the situation on the new journey, the more arduous the task, the more important Adhere to Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as a guide, win advantages, gain initiative, and win the future.

“Socialism with Chinese characteristics is the only way to realize the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation,” the report clearly pointed out.

Shenzhen, Guangdong, is currently moving towards the goal of a pilot demonstration zone for socialism with Chinese characteristics, and is promoting reform and opening up with greater courage and a higher starting point.

The Science and Technology Park by the Dasha River in Nanshan District, Shenzhen (taken on September 27, 2020, drone photo).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Mao Siqian

Du Yutao, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and Secretary of the Party Committee of Huada Group, said that to build a pilot demonstration area of ​​socialism with Chinese characteristics, we must take the road of self-reliance and independent innovation at a higher level. “We must seize valuable development opportunities, continue to adhere to theoretical and practical innovation, and continue to demonstrate the advantages of the socialist system with Chinese characteristics with better development results.”

The report emphasizes that we must adhere to the path of socialism with Chinese characteristics. We will neither take the old road of closure and rigidity, nor take the evil road of changing our banners, insist on putting the development of the country and the nation on the basis of our own strength, and insist on firmly grasping the destiny of China‘s development and progress in our own hands.

“The most fundamental thing is to do our own things well. This is the key to unswervingly walking our own way and responding to various risks and challenges.” Wang Qingyan, deputy director of the Guangxi Bioscience and Technology Research Center of Guangxi Academy of Sciences, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China It is necessary to move towards the direction guided by Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and contribute to the continuous creation of a new situation of upholding and developing socialism with Chinese characteristics.

The report emphasizes that from now on, the central task of the Communist Party of China is to unite and lead the people of all ethnic groups in the country to build a powerful modern socialist country in an all-round way, achieve the second centenary goal, and comprehensively promote the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation with Chinese-style modernization.

“The report’s clear judgments and strategic deployments on Chinese-style modernization have greatly deepened the entire party’s understanding of the laws of socialist modernization. It is the latest development of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. Pointed the direction.” Representative Huang Yibing said.

The socialist modernization led by the Communist Party of China not only has the common characteristics of modernization of all countries, but also has Chinese characteristics based on its own national conditions.

“Common prosperity is a long-term process, and it takes a long time to do good work, but also to wait for me.” Fu Pingping, Party Secretary of Tengtou Village, Xiaowangmiao Street, Fenghua District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, said that it is necessary to explore various Development mode, creating a model for the common prosperity demonstration area, and driving more people to become rich, “this is our goal.”

In Tengtou Village, Xiaowangmiao Street, Fenghua District, Ningbo City, Zhejiang Province, Fu Pingping (second from right), representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee of Tengtou Village, and Director of the Village Committee (second from right) inspected the construction progress at the construction site of the Village Party and Mass Service Center Building (2022 Taken on September 16, 2008).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Huang Zongzhi

Participating in the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China as a representative in the field of ecological environment monitoring, Liu Baoxian, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Beijing Ecological Environment Monitoring Center, was very excited: “my country’s ecological civilization construction has achieved remarkable results, and the concept of harmonious coexistence between man and nature is deeply rooted in the hearts of the people, fully demonstrating The profound significance of the Chinese-style modernization path to the sustainable development of the Chinese nation.”

The key to building a modern socialist country in an all-round way and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation in an all-round way lies in the Party.

Lu Xiuxing, representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Village Committee of Guzao Village, Chancheng District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, has a deep understanding of this:

In recent years, Guzao Village has established the idea of ​​”Party building as the leader, economy and people’s livelihood as the two wings”, turning the once disorganized and contradictory “problem village” into a provincial rural governance model village with a collective income of over 100 million yuan.

Lu Xiuxing (third from right), representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, Secretary of the Party Committee and Director of the Village Committee of Guzao Village, Chancheng District, Foshan City, Guangdong Province, chats with the villagers (photo taken on September 7, 2022).Photo by Xinhua News Agency reporter Lu Hanxin

“It is necessary to implement the general requirements of party building in the new era, persevere in promoting comprehensive and strict governance of the party, always maintain the flesh-and-blood connection between the party and the people, and unite and lead the people to gnaw down one ‘hard bone’ after another on the road of development.” Representative Lu Xiuxing said.

Adhere to and strengthen the centralized and unified leadership of the Party Central Committee, unremittingly use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and improve the Party’s self-revolutionary system and norms… The report makes comprehensive arrangements for Party building in the new era.

“To comprehensively strengthen the leadership of the party, we must ensure the authority and centralized and unified leadership of the party central committee, and ensure that the party plays the core role of leading the overall situation and coordinating all parties.” said Xu Chuan, a representative of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and secretary of the party committee of the School of Marxism at Nanjing University of Aeronautics and Astronautics. We must consciously use Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era to arm our minds and guide our practice, resolutely defend the “two establishments”, and faithfully practice the “two maintenances”, so that our party will always maintain its vitality and take a new road to take the test.

