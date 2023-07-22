The lights illuminate Cali in the preview of her 487th birthday

The Mayor’s Office of Cali, based on the celebration of the 487 years of the capital of the Valley, has scheduled an interesting schedule for all citizens, on this significant date.

In this sense, initially three emblematic sites of the city will offer multiple, dynamic and colorful events.

– The Small Square of the Chapel of San Antonio.

– The Pan American Park.

– The Central Park Río Cali (Park of the Stones)

Simultaneously, from last Thursday, July 20 to Thursday, July 27, from 06:30 to 23:00, the capital of the Valley will enjoy three technological shows to celebrate its birthday.

On the Independence Day of our country, the Municipal Administration turned on these three technological light shows.

These shows are the beginning of the celebration of the 487 years of foundation of the heaven branch.

Do you have to pay to enjoy these shows?

This technological show will be available for free in the Plazoleta de la Capilla de San Antonio, in the Pan-American Park and in the Río Cali Central Park (Parque de las Piedras), until Thursday, July 27, from 06:30 to 23:00.

Cali river central park (18:30):

Technological show in the ‘Corazón Interactive’ dome.

It is a large video projection in a 15 meter diameter dome, where two characters reaffirm the identity of the city and its values ​​such as solidarity and commitment.

There will be 25 swings that with the movement of the spectators will illuminate part of the show thanks to 44 kinetic led lights. Interval duration: show every 20 minutes. (Projection 8 minutes).

San Antonio Chapel Square (7:00 p.m.):

Laser technology show with projection mapping.

‘Cali projects the future’. In this show, the city is painted in colors in a mapping on the hill, accompanied by a laser light show.

It is a great party of 487 years of joy, flavor, sweetness and verraquera.

It is a popular festival to the sound of salsa and all the cultural manifestations of our festivals and traditional heritage that today allow us all to continue building the future of our beloved Cali, your Cali.

Show intervals every 20 minutes. (8 minute projection)

Pan-American Park (18:30):

Technological show in immersive tunnel ‘Cali biodiversa’.

This show tells the story of the breeze that makes its way through the Farallones de Cali until it reaches the joy of neighborhoods such as Siloé, Nápoles, and Santa Teresita.

This tour highlights the diversity of the city: birds, flora and rivers.

The Parque de las Banderas experience focuses on the large ball pool that when people dive will feel in the middle of Cali Biodiversa thanks to the sounds and lights that accompany this interaction.

The Intervals of the shows will be 20 minutes and will last 8 minutes per projection.

Who does the logistics of these events?

It is in charge of the Administrative Unit of Goods and Services-Uaesp, led by civil engineer Diego Cortés Reyes.

The invitation is for locals and tourists to visit the three sites as a family, with civility and civic culture and thus celebrate Cali’s 487th birthday, which will be next Tuesday, July 25.

“The interactive presentations are free, there are no age limits for entry and it will have specialized guides, security devices and staging where there will be swings, ball pools, sprinklers, lights, sound and thousands of other surprises,” said Cortés Reyes.

Attendees will share with people from Cali like Cata and Juan, who in an entertaining and educational way will infect the 2.2 million hearts so that they vibrate and feel the love for their city.

Comments

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

