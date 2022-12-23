“The Liguria Region cuts the annual contribution to the Sanremo Symphony Orchestra Foundation by 50 thousand euros, the same one that plays at the Sanremo Festival”: Senator M5s Luca Pirondini, also an orchestra professor, denounces yet another cut to the institution cultural, which was already last in Italy for disbursements by the Region in which it works.

For two years, the prestigious Sanremo symphony orchestra had received an additional annual contribution from the Region, which the president of Liguria, Giovanni Toti, would now cancel, Pirondini denounces: “Already Toti was allocating an offensive amount to the Sanremo Symphony Orchestra Foundation and Liguria was already last in Italy for contribution to its own Orchestra named ICO (Orchestral Concert Institutions) with…