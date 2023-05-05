Home » The Limestone Boat Company Limited Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LP Seite 1
The Limestone Boat Company Limited Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LP

The Limestone Boat Company Limited Announces Change of Auditor to MNP LP

COLLINGWOOD, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / The Limestone Boat Company Limited ("Limestone" or the "Company") (TSXV:BOAT) is pleased to announce it has changed its auditors from KPMG ("Former Auditor") to MNP LLP ("Successor Auditor").

COLLINGWOOD, ON / ACCESSWIRE / May 5, 2023 / The Limestone Boat Company Limited (“Limestone” or the “Company“)
(TSXV:BOAT) is pleased to announce it has changed its auditors from KPMG (“Former Auditor“) to MNP LLP (“Successor Auditor“).

There were no modified opinions in the Former Auditor’s audit reports for any financial period during which the Former Auditor was the Company’s auditor. There are no “reportable events” (as the
term is defined in National Instrument 51-102 – Continuous Disclosure Obligations) between the Company and the Former Auditor.

