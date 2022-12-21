original title:The Lincang Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group went to Gengma to preach the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China

On December 15th, to study and implement the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, the Lincang Municipal Party Committee’s propaganda group went to Gengma Dai and Wa Autonomous County to carry out the speech of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Zhou Lin, a member of the Lincang Municipal Party Committee Propaganda Group, Deputy Secretary-General of the Municipal Party Committee, and Director of the Political Research Office of the Municipal Party Committee, made a presentation report.

Zhou Lin from the party’s 20 major themes and major achievements, the work of the past five years and the great transformation of the new era in the past 10 years, the modernization of Marxism in China, Chinese-style modernization, the goal and task of comprehensively building a modern socialist country, and adherence to the party’s The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is interpreted in eight aspects: the overall leadership of the party, the comprehensive and strict governance of the party, the response to risks and challenges, and the Lincang chapter of the Chinese Dream at a new starting point on a new journey. The report has a clear theme, rich content, rigorous logic, and vivid language. The comrades at the meeting said that the lectures have a broad vision, are accurate and profound, are political, ideological, and instructive, and are attractive, appealing, and cohesive.

The meeting requested that we continue to do a good job in the study, publicity and publicity of the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China, and carry out publicity and publicity that is focused, focused, targeted, diversified, and effective, and promote the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China to enter the grassroots, Get into the crowd. We must unswervingly use the spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Party to arm our minds, guide practice, and promote work, and work hard to strengthen external communication and exchanges, strengthen border prevention and control, serve opening up to Myanmar, and promote common prosperity. The spirit of the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China has taken root in Gengma, and it will be effective when it is done. (Zhao Jianming）