The Linz tiger mosquitoes are now being monitored

The Asian tiger mosquito is spreading further in Austria, and a few specimens have already been detected in Linz. These mosquitoes can transmit diseases, including dengue fever.

In the district of Keferfeld/Oed, a measuring station and mosquito traps have now been set up together with the state to document the occurrence of tiger mosquitoes. For Health Councilor Michael Raml (FP), the monitoring is an “essential tool in the fight against the spread of the tiger mosquito”, which helps to identify the presence of pathogens in the animals in good time.

The Austrian Agency for Health and Food Safety also operates the “Mosquito Alert” app, the photos sent there are examined and the actual finds are displayed on a publicly accessible map.

