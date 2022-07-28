July 28, 2022 1:05 pm

An unusual couple. Magical though. It is the one formed by the French designer François Boucq and the writer Jerome Charyn, an American steeped in French culture. Both have an impressive number of books to their credit and both have been awarded for their work. A unique osmosis was born between the two. Together they tell the story of the marginal, the propensity to exploit that easily arises in those who hold power (regardless of gender, but mainly in the male figures), human ambivalence, women. For a great writer like Charyn, who has also published many graphic novels with masters of comics such as José Muñoz and Jacques De Loustal (Oblomov editions), women, and the violence they suffer, are a recurring theme, almost an obsession . Boucq and Charyn investigate the delicate psychological balances and the fleeting boundary between reality and dream, between perceived reality and concrete reality. All this through genre narration, such as the fantastic tale, the noir and the thriller, tinged with surrealism. Revealing reading

In the case of The magician’s wife surrealism is much more than a grain. The Oblomov editions, which in recent months have published the couple’s most recent titles, Little Tulip (2014) e New York cannibals (2020), have just returned to bookstores this graphic novel first published in 1986, when it won the award for best comic book at the Angoulême festival and became a cult book. But for today’s Italian readers, The magician’s wife it can be a revealing reading. It is both a phantasmagoria worthy of the best tradition of American popular comics and a powerful portrait of the female condition and the human condition tout-court. A work that becomes a paper stage to offer the reader-viewer an intense representation of life and its mysterious madness.



The Magician’s Wife, pages 8 and 15. (Oblomov Editions)

Angles from below that amplify perspectives and depth of field, insistence on architectures that are transformed into scenography, as well as on stairs and stairways, sometimes gigantic, a nature of a pictorial green that borders on the psychedelic. Self The magician’s wife imagine – to use an archaic word that conveys the idea of ​​fascination well – it is because it fully returns the magic of the pure state of childhood, a gaze that distorts and amplifies spaces to excess and that gives soul and life to that which is inanimate. The boy or girl is the wizard or sorceress of mankind. Children are the (re) creators of the world, the first generators of extraordinary magic, of a world of enchanted illusions from which it is painful to leave. See also Belluno, Vignato launches his coalition: "Ideas, competence and freshness" In the case of little Rita, the protagonist of this comic book, her personal magic merges and dialogues with that of an adult illusionist and as such a manipulator. Rita is the daughter of Edmond’s parents’ maid, the wizard. And her mother is the lover of the latter, who is already preparing the ground by invading the virgin lands of Rita’s childhood. From the intense and enveloping green – almost a jungle – of a spring of 1956 in Saratoga, in the state of New York, with which the narration opens, up to the winter of 1973 in the same location, when the story ends after many wanderings to four corners of the globe, the one narrated is a labyrinth, mental even before physical, a prison of the psyche that keeps misfit beings trapped, whether they are executioners or victims. As in all the other comic novels of the couple.



Little tulip, pages 7 and 18. (Oblomov Editions)

Great play of (self) manipulation, of (self) illusion, The magician’s wife is a graphic novel that has its roots in Little Nemo in Slumberland by Winsor McCay. Paradigm of the surrealist oneirism of twentieth century comics, little Nemo travels in the disturbing world of dreams from night to night, except for waking up with a tumble at each end of the table to resume the dream-journey at the following table. It goes on like this every week, from 1905 to 1927, on the giant Sunday color supplements dedicated to the comics of the major US newspapers (only later will the black and white daily strip arrive), thanks to which the big newspapers quintupled their sales at the end week. Great magician, great magician McCay. He shaped the American imagery of that era like perhaps no other. He was a magician with countless faces: a pioneer of animation with the short film Gertie the dinosaur; wise and refined political cartoonist; author of countless comic series; inventor of the wide angle before cinema, a true conceptual revolution, indeed a psychic one, which precedes the technical one; elaborator of surrealist visions ahead of time – the walking bed – as well as upside-down perspectives a la MC Escher when Escher was a child Nemo’s age or so; theater stars like the illusionist Houdini: the audience queued to witness the magic of the drawing “while it is being done”, as someone wrote. See also Day and night, it can be done - Piero Zardo McCay was a self-taught artist who spent hours as a child dime-museumthe popular museums designed for the working class for which he would later work, and especially in circuses, together with clowns and the so-called freaks (the freak phenomena protagonists of the film of the same name by Ted Browning). He had little Nemo accompanied in his sleepwalking walks by a black native and a clown in an absolutely equal relationship. It was they who had a personality, unlike the anemic and anonymous Little Nobody with whom everyone could identify.



New York cannibals, pages 57 and 64. (Oblomov Editions)

Little Nemo it was certainly the comic that most influenced if not shaped legions of artists, from Moebius to Boucq himself. The magician’s wifewhich more subtly is also a work on art and representation and where staging is precisely confused with manipulation, is a Little Nemo backwards. Not only because it is declined in the feminine, but because there is the same circus and theatrical dimension dominated by the distortion of the child’s gaze on the world, but which turns to the negative. The dimension is always magical and disturbing, but the restlessness from a subtle element rises to a constitutive element. And the various faces of the wizard Edmond have very little magic. Is Rita, manipulated as a child and later wife and star of the magic shows of an ever-touring husband, entirely innocent of Edmond’s manipulation and abandonment of her mother? And following the subsequent slide into noir and thriller, who is the serial killer? Who the werewolf? Everything is illusion, except perhaps pain. The magical world is a world of lights and shadows and therefore ambivalence is its founding element, which characterizes not only the relationship between dream (psychosis) and reality, but the psychology of the characters themselves. But Rita, one of the most beautiful female characters in modern comics, will eventually recover all her truth and dignity as a human being. A path for which Boucq, as in the many humorous short stories he made at the time, makes use of a very marked surreal grotesque. Here, too, the reference is theatrical and one thinks in particular of the so-called theater of big puppetbloody, demonstrative to the point of ridicule, used here to represent a world in decay if not in decomposition. See also Mike Nichols Biography Helps Defy This Wartime - Tracey Thorn

Here is a gallery of incredible characters and characters, like a great novel

Elements that we also find in Little Tulip, the first chapter of an extraordinary diptych that could perhaps become a trilogy, but declined in a more realistic register also on the graphic level. The universe described is the New York Bronx, as well as in New York cannibals that follows him, a place where many of Charyn’s novels are set. But the story finds its unity and its meaning in the frequent flashbacks of the Stalinist gulags in Russia. It is almost a surreal universe a la Alejandro Jodorowsky the one described in his films (The sacred mountain, holy blood), as in his comics (Bouncer’s western saga drawn by Boucq), characterized by a raw surrealism. The ruthless gangs that have come to be created in the fields, impregnated with rituals and paranormal, almost refer to a world of Braveheart o alla Mad Maxof which the Bronx is the “normalized” version, perhaps humanized. Looking forward to rediscover Mouth of the devil (1990), the story of a sleeping spy from the Stalinist era in Cold War New York, here is a gallery of incredible characters and characters, from a great novel, of which it seems impossible to choose the most interesting (perhaps the sorceress black Mama Paradis at the head of a court of underground miracles stands out above all).

