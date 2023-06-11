The poor acting of «The little MermaidDisney’s performance at the Chinese box office has once again raised questions about Hollywood’s growing difficulties in the world‘s second-largest economy and the role racism has played in the film’s reception.

The live-action remake has grossed just $3.6 million (£2.9 million) since its release in Chinese theaters on May 26, according to Box Office Mojo.

The film, starring Halle Bailey as the mermaid Ariel, comes as Hollywood tries to break through in a market increasingly dominated by domestic productions, and while Chinese authorities have been reluctant to approve Western films for release.

Some have attributed the failure to racism. A racially charged backlash in the West followed the announcement in 2019 that Bailey, an African-American actress, would play the lead role of Ariel, and last month the Chinese state-run tabloid Global Times, known for fanning the flames of wars, appeared to join in. Western cultures, when he published an article accusing Disney of “forced inclusion of minorities” and telling a “lazy and irresponsible” story.

“The Little Mermaid” has only 2.5 stars on Douban, a popular Chinese review website. IMDb, an American review website, claimed last week that the film had been the subject of “unusual voting activity” by people trying to lower the film’s rating.

But many of the negative reviews on Douban are critical of the film’s plot and execution, rather than Bailey’s casting. And in Hong Kong, the film grossed around $634,000 in its opening, becoming the second best-performing film that weekend, according to Box Office Mojo.

Chris Fenton, author of “Feeding the Dragon,” a book about China and Hollywood, said the film’s difficulties in China reflect a broader challenge for Disney. “Hollywood has lost a lot of market ground in the last decade, but Disney, in particular, has faced difficult headwinds from Beijing in recent years,” he said.

This has included Disney CEO Bob Iger’s efforts to win over Beijing while pandering to US lawmakers who are increasingly belligerent toward China.

Iger returned to the Disney leadership in November, less than a year after stepping down as CEO. He is credited with improving the company’s relationship with the Chinese government, negotiating the opening of theme parks in Shanghai and Hong Kong. Days after Iger returned to Disney, “Avatar: The Way of the Water” was approved for release in China.

In April, he met with the US congressional committee on China, where he reportedly discussed the difficulties of dealing with China. In 2020, the entertainment company came under fire after it emerged that it had collaborated with authorities in Xinjiang, a region in western China where Uyghurs and other minorities are severely oppressed, to film parts of “Mulan.”

Fenton also pointed out that Ariel is not a well-known character to Chinese audiences. In 2020, “Mulan” by Disney it grossed $23 million on its opening weekend in China. “Thanks to a top-tier domestic film industry, Chinese audiences now have the option to see well-known and relevant stories created by their own filmmakers on the big screen.”

But many people still feel that the Chinese public is too resistant towards black characters. Murjana, a Hong Kong-born trainee lawyer of Nigerian descent, said she was used to experiencing racism in her hometown.

“It’s 2023 and if you’re black or dark-skinned in Hong Kong, there’s a 95% chance there’s an empty seat next to you on the crowded train… It’s not so much surprising as funny that people still allow something so arbitrary.” how the degree to which the skin produces melanin dictates whether they would enjoy a movie about a fictional half-fish, half-human.”