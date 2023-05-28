“The Little Mermaid”: “I am very honored to be a black woman”

‘The little Mermaid‘ is the new live-action review of an animated classic Disney It hits the movie theaters.

The objective of “The little Mermaid” is to repeat hits like those of ‘the jungle book‘, ‘Beauty and the Beast‘ o ‘ The Lion King ‘, who have already walked this path from the animation to the real image (or photorealism).

“The little Mermaid“, he remake was released on Friday May 26 after the commotion caused by the choice of its leading actress, Halle Bailey.

Bailey is a young singer who gives life to Ariel and who has suffered innumerable racist attacks in the last year.

Disqualifications and offenses poured from the hatred that, confesses Baileyexpected and before which it has overcome.

“I feel very honored to be a black woman and to have such a big role for us,” she said in an interview with Europa Press.

“It’s very nice to be able to see the reactions of the boys and girls, of the babies, saying: ‘Wow, it looks like me. We have the same skin, the same hair…’, she said.

“Seeing ourselves represented is something that causes a lot of impact on us when we are children,” explains the interpreter.

At just 23 years old, Bailey It has already become a reference for millions of people around the world.

“It is really valuable, it contributes to our spirit, our confidence and our self esteem . So I feel very honored to be able to be in this position,” confirmed the girl.

“I expected it. But I think I stayed strong by surrounding myself with loved ones and people who lift me up and are good to me,” she commented.

For Jonah Hauer-Kingwhich puts itself on the skin of the prince ericbeing able to bring ‘The Little Mermaid’ back to the screen was something unique.

“It was a privilege to be able to take a story we knew and love so much, go back to it and reimagine it,” says the actor.

“It was about honoring and respecting, and then also excitingly bringing it to a new generation,” he adds.

In turn, both acknowledge that they felt a great responsibility.

“I see it more as a reimagining than a remake because it’s a different genre. It is a live action movie, not an animated movie. Things that work in animation sometimes don’t work here. And in a live action tape you have the opportunity to deepen the story, expand it, maybe even find a way to make it more emotional, ”suggests the Oscar winner. director Rob Marshall.

hollywood in trouble

The filmmaker also wanted to address some of the issues facing the industry today.

The most obvious is the writers’ strike that shakes Hollywood for weeks and that has paralyzed countless productions.

“Obviously, there is nothing without scriptwriters. We need the writers and I am confident that this ends amicably, that both parties find common ground and move quickly because they know that we are all suffering for it, ”he lamented.

On the other hand, Marshall He also gave his opinion about Artificial Intelligence and how it can affect the world of cinema and art.

“When it comes to something creative, I don’t get it. I have to be honest. I don’t understand. There are certain things where it’s obviously a useful tool. But in terms of creativity, I don’t see it. I don’t think that comes from machines and computers”, reflected the director.

“What I love about all creativity is the human touch. Although it is not perfect, in fact mostly because it is not perfect. That’s what makes it so wonderful. It comes from a person’s point of view, otherwise it’s just hollow,” he concluded.

In addition to Bailey y Hauer-Kingthe distribution of ‘The little Mermaid‘ has Javier Bardem like king triton Melissa McCarthy like Ursula, Daveed Diggs like Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay like Flounder and Awkwafina like Scuttle, among others.

Also, the composer of the original soundtrack, Alan Menken, is also in charge of the musical section again. The film opened in theaters this Friday, May 26.