The Little Mermaid, Jacob Tremblay on Flounder’s design: “It’s perfect the way it is”

On the occasion of the premiere of The Little Mermaid, the young Jacob Tremblay, voice actor of Flounder, has revealed what he thinks of the much-criticized design of the little fish.

It’s live-action The little Mermaid will arrive in cinemas on May 24 and on the occasion of the world premiere a few days ago, the cast was interviewed by the press, shortly before the film’s screening. The young man was also present on the red carpet Jacob Tremblayoriginal voice actor for the fish Flounder, one of Ariel’s friends (Halle Bailey), whose design has been particularly criticized.

The Little Mermaid, Jacob Tremblay on Flounder: “To me it’s perfect the way it is!”

Among the major criticisms that have been addressed to the remake of the film, one of the most beloved Disney classics, is that of having deprived Ariel’s animal friends characters of any cartoonish character: Sebastian, Flounder and Scuttle. In the live-action designs, exactly as happened for The Lion King, it was preferred to adopt a line that would bring out the realism of the characters, trying to make them more similar to those we would see in our world, but in doing so, for many fan, it has lost all appeal and sympathy in the new design.

Responding to criticism of his character, he thought about it Tremblay: the young actor, already appeared in Room and protagonist of Wonder, on the red carpet of the premiere of the film revealed that according to him the design of the little fish Flounder is perfect as it is: “They showed me how it would be when I attended the audition I saw the movie last night and I have to say I loved Flounder. I think they were geniuses and knew exactly what they were doing. I think it’s perfect the way it is, it lines up with everything else. If it had been different, I don’t think it would have been convincing.”

We do not yet know the name of the voice actor of Flounder, in the Italian version, while Sebastian will have the voice of the singer Mahmood (another somewhat criticized choice), while Ariel will have the voice of It’s_C for the sung parts and of Sara Labidi for the dialogues and, finally, Ursula will be voiced by Simona Patitucci, who had lent her voice to the Little Mermaid in the 1989 animated film.