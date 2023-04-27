THE LITTLE MERMAID – Mahmood lends his voice to Sebastian

Author and singer esteemed on the Italian and international scene, Mahmood, two-time winner of the Sanremo Festival in 2019 and 2022, and winner of Sanremo Giovani in 2018, joins the voice cast of the Italian version of the new Disney film The Little Mermaid in the role of the iconic character of Sebastian. The live-action reinterpretation of the animated classic directed by Rob Marshall will arrive on May 24, 2023 in Italian cinemas, distributed by The Walt Disney Company Italia.

Mahmood – which to date has 29 platinum records and 7 gold records in Italy, 6 platinum records and 3 gold records abroad and almost 2.7 billion total streams – will also be a guest on May 13 in the evening Eurovision Song Contest 2023 final at the Liverpool Arena; this is the first time an Italian artist has been invited to perform out of competition in an edition of Eurovision that takes place abroad. His latest album “Ghettolimpo”, certified platinum, is his latest album which will soon be followed by a new project.

The Little Mermaid tells the beloved story of Ariel, a beautiful and spirited young mermaid in search of adventure. Ariel, the youngest daughter of King Triton and the most rebellious of her, she longs to discover more about the world beyond the sea and, as she explores the surface, she falls in love with the handsome Prince Eric. Mermaids are forbidden from interacting with humans, but Ariel must follow her heart and make a deal with the wicked sea witch, Ursula, who offers her the chance to experience life on land, but endangers her life and her life. his father’s crown.

The film stars singer and actress Halle Bailey (grown-ish) as Ariel; Jonah Hauer-King (Dogs on Dogs) as Prince Eric; Noma Dumezweni (Mary Poppins Returns) as Queen Selina; Art Malik (Homeland) as Sir Grimsby; with Academy Award® winner Javier Bardem (No Country for Old Men) as King Triton; and with two-time Academy Award® nominee Melissa McCarthy (Original Copy, Bridesmaids) as Ursula.

The Little Mermaid is directed by Academy Award® nominee Rob Marshall (Chicago, Mary Poppins Returns), with a screenplay by two-time Academy Award nominee David Magee (Life of Pi, Neverland). The songs are scored by multiple Academy Award® winner Alan Menken (Beauty and the Beast, Aladdin), with lyrics by Howard Ashman and new lyrics by three-time Tony Award® winner Lin-Manuel Miranda. The film is produced by two-time Emmy® winner Marc Platt (Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, Grease: Live!), Lin-Manuel Miranda, two-time Emmy® winner John DeLuca (Tony Bennett: An American Classic ) and Rob Marshall, while Jeffrey Silver (The Lion King) is the executive producer.