The Little Mermaid, the time Melissa McCarthy kicked Lin-Manuel Miranda out of the rehearsal room

Melissa McCarthy recalls another anecdote from the set of the live action The Little Mermaid: she once kicked Lin-Manuel Miranda out of film rehearsals.

The little Mermaid is back in the cinema, this time in format live action. To interpret Ursulathe clever and ruthless sea witch, is Melissa McCarthy, whose name is well known in Hollywood. Since her casting in the Disney project was announced, the actress has repeatedly reiterated that she is enthusiastic about his character and to have done everything to get hold of it. Now that the film in the flesh has reported Ariel (Halle Bailey) on the big screen, starting in 24 maggio 2023 in Italian cinemas, Melissa McCarthy also recalled a nice anecdote from the set it involves lin manuel miranda in first person.

<a target="_blank" href="https://www.comingsoon.it/film/la-sirenetta/58259/video/?vid=40118" title="La Sirenetta: Il Nuovo Trailer Italiano Ufficiale del Film Disney - HD" rel="noopener">The Little Mermaid: The New Official Italian Trailer of the Disney Movie – HD</a>

The Little Mermaid, Melissa McCarthy kicked Lin-Manuel Miranda out of rehearsals: why?

Melissa McCarthy holds precious memories of her experience on the set of The Little Mermaid. During a recent interview with Screen Ranthe even recalled that time when kicked Lin Manuel Miranda out of rehearsals. A request made in a moment of panic. Busy with her very first rehearsal for The Little Mermaid and Ursula’s performance, the actress clamored for both Lin-Manuel Miranda and Alan Menken they left the rehearsal room. A kind of performance anxiety, considering that the actress has a deep respect for their work. When she first met the composers, before rehearsals began, she could not control her reaction. To Screen Rant, she confessed how it went:

I am in awe of both. Who wouldn’t be? I can’t even think of measuring up to it, because you don’t want to let them down. I don’t want to damage what wonderful work they have done. Then it happened, I was still trying and it was the first time in five weeks that I could try certain things. They both came in, lovely human beings, so nice, very talkative. But as soon as they entered I started sweating profusely. My smile was frozen. We chatted a bit, then they asked me: ‘Do you want us to go out or stay for rehearsals?’. I think Lin was still finishing her question, but I snapped back, ‘No! No I do not know! I can’t think of anything worse! I can’t think of anything it can do to me… I’m having a heart attack. We’re just talking now, but I’m not ready to sing for you. I am sorry’. I said it so quickly, it was already done. They just laughed and said, ‘Ok then let’s go’.

Alan Menken worked as composer, co-writer and producer of the soundtrack of the animation film Disney released in 1989 and gave its I also contribute to live actionalongside the musical work by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Melissa McCarthy couldn’t contain her emotion in the presence of the two artists and she wanted to share this funny anecdote from behind the scenes.