Home » The little women on the SND stage fell asleep for a while
News

The little women on the SND stage fell asleep for a while

by admin
The little women on the SND stage fell asleep for a while

When director Greta Gerwig filmed a new adaptation of the famous American novel in 2019 Little womenit was a triumph.

Of the six nominations for the Oscars, she converted only one, but that did not change what she managed to do – she gave the voice of the writer Louisa May Alcott, who wrote the novel one hundred and fifty years ago as one of the first fighters for women’s rights, an absolutely contemporary drive. She captured his essence and that’s why he was successful.

It is said that this film processing also inspired the dramaturgy of the Slovak National Theatre. In addition, according to the words of dramaturg Darina Abrahámová, after the experiments, the creators wanted to close the drama season in SND with something comprehensible and at the same time new.

Their ambition basically succeeded: it’s completely understandable and it’s also a new title in the repertoire.

It’s just that it’s the exact opposite of the movie (and novel) that inspired them so much. How is this even possible when the characters and the plot match?

Božidara Turzonová as Aunt Marchová in the production Little Women. Photo – Ľuboš Kotlár
Barbora Andrešičová as Jo and Dávid Uzsák as Professor Bhaer. Photo – Ľuboš Kotlár

Both in the book and on stage

Let’s start with the better aspects of the production that premiered over the weekend.

The casting of the four March sisters basically worked out. It is said that the director Marián Amsler used specific faces for the characters when reading the novel – Petra Vajdová as MegAnnaMária Janeková as BethJana Kovalčiková as Amy and Barbora Andrešičová as Jo.

Four sisters and their journey through adolescence

See also  Find the cause of the loud noise in Kaifeng?It is said that there are fighter jets chasing over Henan and Anhui (Photos) Shandong | Fuyang |

This article is exclusive content for Denník N subscribers.

Are you a subscriber?

You may also like

How Bitcoin Can Help Secure Proof-of-Stake Blockchain Protocols...

The Lions settle for a goalless draw against...

Rescued girls confirmed that Wilson was with them

the reactions of passersby to the disappearance of...

Another bittersweet feast! – OujdaCity

Captured for manufacturing, trafficking and possession of firearms

Farewell to Berlusconi, protagonist of Italian history.

Gimhae Startup Forum launched… Revitalization of innovative start-up...

Peasant leader who was kidnapped in Córdoba assassinated

Make every effort to do a good job...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy