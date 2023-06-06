“The living conditions of households have worsened in the 4 years of the Bukele government”: José Luis Magaña

This Monday during the Platform program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the country’s economy, and how it has been deteriorating in the last four years.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a problem arose between taking care of health or the economy, GDP was affected, which fell by 10%”indicated.

In addition, Magaña pointed out that the country’s structural conditions have not changed, but rather continue to be the same as always. “By 2019 there were 87,234 households whose income was not enough to cover a basic food basket, that is called extreme poverty”he added.

Subsequently, by the year 2022 the number of households in extreme poverty had increased to 170,414 households, which for the economist is an alarming figure.

“In 2019 the number of households that did not have access to drinking water was 379,952, by 2022 the figure increased to 420.89, figures that grew during the 4 years of President Nayib Bukele. The living conditions of households have worsened in the 4 years of Bukele’s government,” Magaña considered.