Home » “The living conditions of households have worsened in the 4 years of the Bukele government”: José Luis Magaña
News

“The living conditions of households have worsened in the 4 years of the Bukele government”: José Luis Magaña

by admin
“The living conditions of households have worsened in the 4 years of the Bukele government”: José Luis Magaña

This Monday during the Platform program, the economist José Luis Magaña spoke about the country’s economy, and how it has been deteriorating in the last four years.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic, a problem arose between taking care of health or the economy, GDP was affected, which fell by 10%”indicated.

In addition, Magaña pointed out that the country’s structural conditions have not changed, but rather continue to be the same as always. “By 2019 there were 87,234 households whose income was not enough to cover a basic food basket, that is called extreme poverty”he added.

Subsequently, by the year 2022 the number of households in extreme poverty had increased to 170,414 households, which for the economist is an alarming figure.

“In 2019 the number of households that did not have access to drinking water was 379,952, by 2022 the figure increased to 420.89, figures that grew during the 4 years of President Nayib Bukele. The living conditions of households have worsened in the 4 years of Bukele’s government,” Magaña considered.

See also  Today the FNC will have a general manager

You may also like

Armani will produce eco-sustainable cotton in Puglia

#RacingTogether on World Environment Day

It’s been a week since the projectile crashed...

Rains wreak havoc on the Simón Bolívar airport...

Go all out to seize the farming season...

Syberia: announced the animated series from Microids and...

Russia committed the biggest terrorist attack | Videos...

Vital minimum and recycling: Oporapa’s commitment

TFA Support VIII cycle, here are the ANNOUNCEMENTS....

Tennis elbow also lurks behind the computer, in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy