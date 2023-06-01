Home » The living work that does not let live
News

The living work that does not let live

by admin
The living work that does not let live

By: Briznally Cruz (@alejandra_cruzz01)

Laura Hurtado (@laurav_028)

Juan Daniel Jiménez (@soydaaniel)

This is what the inhabitants of the municipality of Jamundí know today as the market square and why would it be nicknamed like that?

Actually, there are many reasons, but if we look for the most important one, it is that, since mid-2022, the Jamundí mayor’s office undertook the complete reconstruction project, in stages, of the market square.

Said work, which was called “Center for Happiness”, intends to demolish the old one and build a new gallery, without neglecting its daily activities.

This innovative modality implemented is known as ‘living work’, a decision that almost a year later has caused various inconveniences, both for the merchants, who had to abandon their stalls in the gallery, and for the buyers, who have found it difficult to adapt to this new modus operandi of sales in the market place.

It is clear that not all aspects are negative, since, for the people of Jamundeños, the reconstruction of the market square means an improvement in the physical, structural and security aspects, without forgetting that in the future it will be a more attractive place. for the community and for those who visit the municipality.

The reality that the gallery merchants have experienced is somewhat discouraging, since they had to leave their jobs, some of which they had held for 10, 15 and even 30 years, to move to the streets. And although the changes and works will have long-term benefits, they are the ones who live from day to day.

See also  Coronavirus, 189 positives today in the Salerno area - breaking latest news

Unfortunately, some state that there are days when they do not sell anything and that sometimes they meet their clients from many years ago by pure coincidence and not because they knew where they were temporarily located.

It has been sad to witness the daily life of those who have been under an inclement sun and only shelter under a tent or under some tin roofs, where the heat becomes more inclement, not to mention that in rainy seasons some of the surrounding streets become they flood and become almost impassable.

If everything that I have been mentioning is taken into account, without a doubt, the Jamundí municipal mayor’s office thought about improving the spaces of the city, but how much did it take into account the common well-being of merchants and customers of the Plaza de market? Hopefully as of today, they can recover the dignified job they lost, for the sake of progress.

Comments

You may also like

Mediterranean University – Articles

160 people have died in state custody during...

Summarize and promote the experience of Zhejiang’s “ten...

Even Bankitalia is asking for the minimum wage:...

“International Day of Action for Women’s Health”: Claudia...

Third date in home runs – El Diario

US stocks drop awaiting US debt ceiling vote,...

Luis Parada launches his presidential candidacy from Washington...

Edna Yolima Calderón, new Director of the Coffee...

China Consumers Association reminds: During the “June 1st”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy