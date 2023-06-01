The living work that does not let live

By: Briznally Cruz (@alejandra_cruzz01)

Laura Hurtado (@laurav_028)

Juan Daniel Jiménez (@soydaaniel)

This is what the inhabitants of the municipality of Jamundí know today as the market square and why would it be nicknamed like that?

Actually, there are many reasons, but if we look for the most important one, it is that, since mid-2022, the Jamundí mayor’s office undertook the complete reconstruction project, in stages, of the market square.

Said work, which was called “Center for Happiness”, intends to demolish the old one and build a new gallery, without neglecting its daily activities.

This innovative modality implemented is known as ‘living work’, a decision that almost a year later has caused various inconveniences, both for the merchants, who had to abandon their stalls in the gallery, and for the buyers, who have found it difficult to adapt to this new modus operandi of sales in the market place.

It is clear that not all aspects are negative, since, for the people of Jamundeños, the reconstruction of the market square means an improvement in the physical, structural and security aspects, without forgetting that in the future it will be a more attractive place. for the community and for those who visit the municipality.

The reality that the gallery merchants have experienced is somewhat discouraging, since they had to leave their jobs, some of which they had held for 10, 15 and even 30 years, to move to the streets. And although the changes and works will have long-term benefits, they are the ones who live from day to day.

Unfortunately, some state that there are days when they do not sell anything and that sometimes they meet their clients from many years ago by pure coincidence and not because they knew where they were temporarily located.

It has been sad to witness the daily life of those who have been under an inclement sun and only shelter under a tent or under some tin roofs, where the heat becomes more inclement, not to mention that in rainy seasons some of the surrounding streets become they flood and become almost impassable.

If everything that I have been mentioning is taken into account, without a doubt, the Jamundí municipal mayor’s office thought about improving the spaces of the city, but how much did it take into account the common well-being of merchants and customers of the Plaza de market? Hopefully as of today, they can recover the dignified job they lost, for the sake of progress.

