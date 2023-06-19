The LNB carried out the “Conversation with Cristóbal Soria” around the XXIV Central American and Caribbean Games San Salvador 2023

Having a device that provides us with support, performance, style and also takes good pictures is no longer a dream thanks to Huawei’s nova series and this latest member of the nova series mixes technology and design creating a good experience for users. users.

But what makes it an ideal cell phone for your activities? Here are the 4 reasons:

Exquisite design and feel with the iconic double Star Orbit Ring

The smartphone inherits the classic Star Orbit Ring design from previous generations. It evokes the image of two orbiting stars and embodies the spirit of space exploration. It is available in nature-inspired shades: Space Silver, Soft Mint, and Cosmic Black.

Continuing the nova series’ commitment to excellence, the display features ultra-narrow 1mm bezels, resulting in an impressive 94.9% screen-to-body ratio. At just 8.55mm thin and weighing 193g, as well as allowing convenient one-handed navigation, the phone fits effortlessly into any bag or pocket for ease and convenience.

Great autonomy with fast charge

The HUAWEI nova 11i features a 40W HUAWEI SuperCharge, which allows you to charge 60% in just 30 minutes of charging. Ten minutes of charging is enough for 12 hours of calls, 6 hours of video playback, 2 hours of gaming and 23 hours of music playback stored on the device. The smartphone also features a 22-layer battery charging protection system, ensuring you can charge your phone at full speed with complete peace of mind.

Meanwhile, the 5,000mAh high-capacity battery is designed to power the smartphone throughout the day. HUAWEI nova 11i also manages battery consumption by identifying and limiting power consumed by non-essential apps. This saves energy to last you through the day on important tasks like school, work and your general day activities.

Exceptional photography with a versatile AI dual camera

The 48MP main rear camera features an F/1.8 aperture, a 1/2-inch sensor, and 4-in-1 pixel binning technology to generate larger pixels. The high-resolution camera works seamlessly with the RAW domain solution in all scenarios to capture stunning images in low-light and backlit environments.

Super Night Mode 2.0 produces bright, sharp photos. It also improves the overall purity and expressiveness of detail in dark-light and night scenes. The feature intelligently enhances image brightness and displays sharper details, capturing the pose and movement of portraits more authentically.

AI Snapshot uses Huawei’s own motion detection algorithm to track movement in real time and adjust shutter speed. This allows you to take clear photos of your pets or friends even when they are moving.

For your selfies, the 16MP camera supports portrait segmentation and backlit selfies. In addition, AI Beauty 5.1 and AI beautification algorithms enhance facial features, smooth skin, and offer other beautifying features.

Improved storage: More files, more apps, more movies

The HUAWEI nova 11i offers 128GB of storage. This provides enough space to store a whopping 160 TV series episodes, 10,000 songs, or 70 HD recordings. Downloading apps, games and files will no longer be a concern.​

Also for a more inclusive smart experience, Senior Mode features seven levels of screen zoom adjustment and an optimized touchscreen setup. It helps older users to remove rogue mobile apps and helps reduce the risk of data theft.

The HUAWEI nova 11i is the ideal smartphone so that you can carry out your activities with total satisfaction and you will be sure that you will not run out of charge while you are using it.

It will be available for a price of $285.00. For more information you can visit convenience stores.

